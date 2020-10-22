'Bioshock 2 Remastered' Launches on macOS
Feral Interactive has today announced that a remastered edition of classic first-person shooter game "BioShock 2" is now available for macOS.
BioShock 2 is the second game in the cult-classic first-person shooter series. Mac gamers can now return to the fallen city of Rapture to rescue Little Sister Eleanor from its sinister inhabitants. Players can now appreciate the gleaming art-deco architecture of the underwater metropolis better than ever with all-new high-resolution textures and models.
Play as a fearsome Big Daddy and rescue your Little Sister, Eleanor, from the clutches of the frenzied Rapture Family, a collectivist cult conspiring to transform her into a genetically modified messiah. Wield gene-altering Plasmids against vicious Splicers and violently protective Big Sisters as you navigate Rapture’s dripping art-deco halls.
To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the original Bioshock in 2017, Feral Interactive released "BioShock Remastered" for macOS. The release of BioShock 2 Remastered also comes ten years after the release of the original BioShock 2 in 2010.
The studio is also responsible for publishing some of the most popular AAA games on the Mac App store, such as "Shadow of the Tomb Raider," "Alien: Isolation - The Collection," "Life is Strange 2," "Total War: Warhammer II," and more.
BioShock 2 Remastered is available now from the Mac App Store or the Feral Store for $19.99, with the "Minerva's Den Remastered" DLC also available for $9.99.
Exactly. Everyone knows gaming on Mac sucks, if your main purpose of using your computer is gaming, why would you use a computer that doesn't serve its purpose as you want it to? That doesn't mean Mac is bad at all, and people who blindly defend Apple at all costs will attack you, even if you haven't said anything bad about Apple
To keep up with industry news, if that's OK with you? And where did I post "I hate Mac"?
Hence the remastered version. Updated graphics should make a great game look and play even better. There are probably a ton of people who never got to play the original. There's probably a lot of people who'd like to revisit the title and use their macs... not exactly a viable option at original release.
Cool, but.... isn't this game like 10 years old?
The remastered version came out four years ago for PC.
If you don't have a Mac, why are you wasting time writing "I hate Mac" comments in a Mac Forum?