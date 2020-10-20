Molekule Air Mini+ Purifier Gains HomeKit Support, Now Available on Apple's Website for $500

Molekule today announced that its connected air purifier, the Air Mini+, now supports Apple HomeKit. Alongside the news, the Air Mini+ is also available to purchase on Apple.com and in Apple stores across North America, at a price of $499.95.



The Molekule Air Mini+ is designed for spaces of up to 250 square feet, and regulates pollutants in the air with its patented PECO Filter. The device filters and breaks down VOCs, bacteria, mold, viruses, allergens, and other pollutants.

Molekule said that the addition of Siri and ‌HomeKit‌ support enables users to accomplish quick and easy device setup, as well as control the air purifier from afar. The Air Mini+ can also be added into Apple's Home app, and set to automate alongside other ‌HomeKit‌ lights and accessories.



The purifier includes a six month filter, and additional filters are available for $75 on Molekule's website. You can find more information on the Molekule Air Mini+ on Apple.com as well, and it's available to order today.