Deals: New 10.2-Inch iPad Returns to Low Price of $299 ($30 Off)

It's been one month since the new 10.2-inch iPad launched, and we've already seen the tablet at a solid discount of $30 off numerous times the past few weeks. That sale has returned today at Amazon, with the 2020 iPad (32GB Wi-Fi) available for $299.00, down from $329.00.

This time, only silver and gold are available at a discounted price. Silver is in stock and should ship within a few days, while gold will be in stock in early November (as of writing). This remains the best deal on these just-released tablets.

If you want more storage, you can also save on the 128GB Wi-Fi iPads. These are priced at $395.00, down from $429.00, and also only available in silver and gold. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.