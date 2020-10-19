Guides
UK to Close Loophole That Allows Phone Users to Take Photos or Play Games While Driving

by

The British government is closing a loophole in U.K. driving laws that allowed some smartphone users to escape punishment for picking up and using their mobile device to take a photo or play a game while driving (via BBC News).


As it stands, making phone calls and sending text messages are banned while driving on roads in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Drivers can get six penalty points and a £200 fine if they use a hand-held phone when driving. Drivers who passed their driving test in the last two years can also lose their license.

The current applicable law says it is illegal to use a device "which performs an interactive communication" while driving. However, drivers have successfully argued that filming or taking photos while driving does not match the wording in the current legislation.

For example, in 2019 Ramsey Barreto was found guilty of using his phone to film a crash in north London two years ago, but the 51-year-old successfully appealed against the conviction.

Two High Court judges subsequently criticized the 16-year-old law on using mobile phones, which they said had failed to evolve with the rise of smartphones.

BBC News reports that the new legislation will apply across the U.K. and is expected to come into effect early next year.

Mobiles will still be able to be used to pay for a drive-through takeaway, and drivers will still be able to use devices hands-free under the plans, according to the Department for Transport.

Avatar
miniroll32
47 minutes ago at 03:13 am
About time. It’s so ridiculously selfish when you see people looking down at their phones thinking it’s okay.
Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
38 minutes ago at 03:22 am


And what if you are not the driver, but a car passenger, and you happen to be on vacation, and wanted a snapshot of the scenic vista past your window? That is now banned?

"The current applicable law says it is illegal to use a device "which performs an interactive communication" while driving."

It's in the article, "while driving".
Avatar
Moakesy
37 minutes ago at 03:24 am


What about navigation?

A phone in a cradle is fine, so you can make a phone call hands free as well for example.

What you can't do is hold the phone in your hand. Picking up a phone to enter a sat-nav destination is not allowed (in future), but using the same screen whilst it's in a cradle is OK, as it is no different to using the car's in-built display.

There is a different law that covers looking at the screen for entertainment, for example, having Netflix show on your screen. Basically, if the driver can see the screen for movies / TV etc, it's illegal. I have seen someone watching football with the phone on their dash whilst driving though....he was all over the road.
Avatar
MacBookGamer
28 minutes ago at 03:33 am


We're not a free country, all this is about really.

Muh freedoms to kill people on highways are being taken away.
Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
40 minutes ago at 03:21 am


What about navigation?

Configure directions before you set off, and make sure the phone is in a position where you don't have to be holding it.
Avatar
Unggoy Murderer
42 minutes ago at 03:19 am
Wholly support the proposals, and I don't think punishments go far enough. £200's hardly anything to a lot of people and therefore not an effective deterrent - it should be upped to level 4 (up to £2500) instead of the current 1 fine, and people should lose their licence regardless of how long they've been driving.

Apart from being downright dangerous, the amount of delay it causes when people are too busy scrolling Facebook at traffic lights and whatnot is just ridiculous in Edinburgh.
