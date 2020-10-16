Apple Shares Trailer for Werner Herzog Documentary 'Fireball'

Apple today shared the trailer for "Fireball," a Werner Herzog documentary that's set to debut on Apple TV+ on November 13.

"Fireball" explores the cultural and physical influence that meteors, comets, and deep impacts have had on earth in regard to mythology, religion, and human imagination.

Apple acquired the rights for "Fireball" over the summer. The documentary is the third collaboration between Herzog and director and geoscientist Clive Oppenheimer who previously teamed up for "Encounters at the End of the World" in Antarctica and "Into the Inferno" exploring active volcanoes.

"Fireball" joins several other documentaries available through ‌Apple TV‌+ such as "Tiny World," "Boys State," and "The Elephant Queen."