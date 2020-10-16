Apple Watch PRODUCT(RED) Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop Bands Now Available

When Apple announced Apple Watch Series 6 in September, it also introduced new Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop bands in various colors, but the availability of PRODUCT(RED) variants of both bands was delayed until October.



Stock has now arrived, however, and Apple's PRODUCT(RED) Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop for Apple Watch can be ordered today from Apple's online store for $49 and $99, respectively, with shipping times for most sizes currently at 1-2 weeks.

The Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop are optimized for Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or newer. Sizes one through nine work with 40mm cases, and sizes four through 12 work with 44mm cases.