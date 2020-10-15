Guides
Best Buy's Canadian Site Lists October 23 Release Date for iPad Air

by

Apple introduced the iPad Air at its September 15 event and at the time, said that the tablet would launch at some point in October. We're well into October, but Apple hasn't provided more information on when we might be seeing the new ‌iPad‌ Air models.


Apple's website for the ‌iPad‌ Air still says "Available in October," but Best Buy's Canadian site is listing an October 23 release date, suggesting that the ‌iPad‌ Air could perhaps be available on the same day as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

This date is not listed on Best Buy's website in the United States, nor are other retailers providing a release date at this time so it's possible that it's not accurate, but a launch date on the 23rd alongside the new iPhones makes sense. If October 23 is indeed accurate, pre-orders for the ‌iPad‌ Air could potentially be made available this Friday.

The fourth-generation ‌iPad‌ Air models feature an edge-to-edge display and the same A14 chip that's in the new iPhones, which could be why Apple is holding off on the ‌iPad‌ Air launch and waiting until the new iPhones become available. Apple may have wanted to prevent details about the A14 chip from leaking out before the ‌iPhone‌ 12 lineup was introduced, as the company typically introduces new chips in iPhones, not iPads.

Apple's new ‌iPad‌ Air models come in five colors that include rose gold, green, blue, space gray, and silver, and pricing starts at $599.

Avatar
Caliber26
32 minutes ago at 11:59 pm
I really, really want this iPad but the long gap between announcement and release is making me realize that buying a new Air would be overkill for my casual use.

The 128GB 8th-gen is looking a better value with each passing day, and if it had a laminated display I would have settled for it already.
Score: 2 Votes
Avatar
itsmilo
30 minutes ago at 12:01 am
so strange how this was announced like a month before the iPhone which takes pre-orders tomorrow and this does not even have an official release date.

I kind of want it because the battery on my 10.5 iPad Pro has taken a big hit (its at 81% capacity) but on the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be expensive enough, especially in those uncertain COVID-19 times
Score: 2 Votes
Avatar
Theyayarealivin
17 minutes ago at 12:14 am
Cannot wait!!!
Score: 1 Votes
Avatar
Kylo83
16 minutes ago at 12:15 am


Cannot wait!!!

IPad Pro is better get 2018 one cheap, promotion is worth it and faceid

I would tell everyone it’s better to go for the 2018 pro with 120hz and faceid
Score: 1 Votes
Avatar
LFC2020
14 minutes ago at 12:17 am


Cannot wait!!!

Bad!!! ? I’m already getting restless waiting for the 13th of November for the pro max, might just order a iPhone 12. ??
Score: 1 Votes
Avatar
Theyayarealivin
13 minutes ago at 12:18 am


Bad!!! ? I’m already getting restless waiting till the 13th of November for the pro max, might just order a iPhone 12. ??

It's still a month away :( I'm just going to order the Pro model on Friday and play around it with. If I dont like the screen size i can always return it in 14 days.
Score: 1 Votes
Top Stories

Magnetically Attached iPhone 12 Wireless Charger Unveiled Ahead of Apple Event

Monday October 12, 2020 8:32 pm PDT by
Macotakara points to a new product unveiled today by Japanese accessory manufacturer MPOW. The device is a magnetically attached wireless charger designed for the "new iPhone". MPOW JAPAN Co., Ltd. (Location: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Takehiko Komazaki) announces a wireless charger that supports the charging position adjustment function using a magnet, which is a new wireless charging...
Apple Event: Full Transcript of iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Announcements

Tuesday October 13, 2020 9:00 am PDT by
Apple's virtual "Hi, Speed" event kicked off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to debut four new models as part of its iPhone 12 lineup, as well as a new HomePod mini. Apple did announce several items at today's event: Apple Announces HomePod mini With Spherical Design and S5 Chip for $99 Apple Unveils iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max With 5G, Flat-Edge Design,...
Apple Unveils iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max With 5G, Flat-Edge Design, LiDAR Scanner, New Colors, and More

Tuesday October 13, 2020 10:46 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled the new 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max at its pre-recorded "Hi, Speed" digital event. The new Pro variants feature 5G, OLED Super Retina XDR displays with a hardened Ceramic Shield covering, and a new flat-edged design with a stainless steel band that's similar to the frame of Apple's iPad Pro. The Super Retina XDR displays feature reduced...
Apple Seeds iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Golden Master to Developers

Tuesday October 13, 2020 11:28 am PDT by
Following the introduction of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 14.1 golden master betas for developers, with the iOS 14.1 update presumably coming pre-installed on the new iPhones at launch. The new updates are available for download from Apple's developer portal. Earlier today, these software releases were positioned as...
Leaker: iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature Faster Face ID, Improved Zoom, and Longer Battery Life

Sunday October 11, 2020 12:38 pm PDT by
Leaker Max Weinbach has today shared new "finalized and revised" information about the upcoming iPhone 12 via his Twitter account @PineLeaks. Weinbach states that the "most important things" about the new iPhones were already revealed by Chinese Weibo user "Kang" via an extensive leak on Friday, but he does offer some specific new information. Apple is reportedly still intending to ship ...
iPhone 12 Introduced With Flat-Edge Design, 5G, A14 Chip, New Colors, MagSafe, and More

Tuesday October 13, 2020 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with a flat-edged design, 5G support, a faster A14 Bionic chip, a dual-lens rear camera system, and more. Pricing starts at $799 with activation on AT&T or Verizon, or $829 otherwise. First introduced in the new iPad Air last month, the A14 Bionic chip is the fastest smartphone chip ever, and the first to be built on a 5-nanometer process. Apple...
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Leaked in Blue, Graphite, Gold, and Silver With Flat Edges and LiDAR Scanner

Tuesday October 13, 2020 5:42 am PDT by
Just hours ahead of today's Apple Event, reputable leaker Evan Blass has shared images of what he claims are the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in blue, graphite, gold, and silver. iPhone 12 Pro The new blue color is more subtle than the one seen on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, with a similar look to the Midnight Green color option for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max...
Apple Offering iPhone 12 Pre-Approval for iPhone Upgrade Program Customers

Tuesday October 13, 2020 3:45 pm PDT by
Following the debut of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple is offering pre-approval for the iPhone Upgrade Program ahead of when the first pre-orders begin this Friday. Existing and new iPhone Upgrade Program members can use the Apple Store app on the iPhone to go through all of the pre-approval steps to get ready to purchase one of the new iPhones on...
Apple Removes Beats Landing Page From Website Ahead of Tuesday's Launch Event [Update: Restored]

Monday October 12, 2020 3:55 am PDT by
Apple has quietly removed the "Beats by Dre" webpage from its website ahead of its Apple event on Tuesday, as it prepares to launch a new, lower-cost HomePod and AirPods Studio headphones. As noted by Apple Terminal, the landing page for Beats products can no longer be found on Apple's website. The Wayback Machine has a snapshot of the page in its original form from October 2, while the most ...
Everything Apple Announced at Today's Event in 7 Minutes

Tuesday October 13, 2020 2:11 pm PDT by
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, introducing the new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and, as a bonus, HomePod mini and new MagSafe charging options for iPhones. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple an hour to introduce the new devices during the "Hi, Speed" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in...
