Spotify Updated With Home Screen Widgets on iOS 14

Following a brief beta testing period, Spotify today updated its iPhone and iPad app with a new Home Screen widget that provides quick access to recently played playlists, artists, albums, or podcasts. The widget is available in small and medium sizes.



To access the widget, update the Spotify app to version 8.5.80 or later and open the app. Then, tap and hold a widget or an empty area of the Home Screen until the app icons jiggle, tap the plus sign in the top-left corner, tap on Spotify in the list, and select the size of the widget. Home Screen widgets require iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 or later.

As with other Home Screen widgets, this one only serves as a shortcut to various parts of the Spotify app, as Apple does not allow Home Screen widgets to offer playback controls or toggles due to battery life considerations.