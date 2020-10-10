Guides
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14

Customize your home screen and include custom icons for your favorite apps.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE?

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5?

Widgetsmith Guide
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
See more guides
Upcoming
Apple Watch Series 6
Just Released!

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Just Released!

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Spotify Developing iOS 14 Widgets in Latest Beta

by

One of the big new features of iOS 14 is Home Screen widgets, which provide information from apps at a glance. The ‌widgets‌ can be pinned to the ‌Home Screen‌ in various spots and sizes, allowing for many different layouts.

Image credit: Reddit user AustinMauritz

Many third-party apps have released ‌widgets‌, and now evidence that Spotify is developing its own official widget has appeared in a TestFlight beta.

The widget is currently available in small and medium sizes, with the former designed to display the artwork of the last played artist, song, or album, while the latter size shows four of the same content elements.

Unfortunately there are no play, pause, or next song buttons, since Apple only allows ‌widgets‌ to present read-only information, with interactive elements such as scrolling elements or switches not allowed, presumably due to battery life considerations.

Image credit: Reddit user Lupolo

Instead, both ‌widgets‌ include the text "Listen to Music and Podcasts," and tapping the widget opens the Spotify app. Based on user reports on Reddit, the Spotify ‌widgets‌ don't yet display album artwork, but the fact that they exist at all proves that Spotify is working on them.

Last month, we reported that Spotify is testing dedicated support for direct audio streaming to Apple Watch without being connected to ‌iPhone‌.

There's no indication that the appearance of the beta feature is tied to a particular version of watchOS or iOS, but hopefully it won't be long before the ability to stream Spotify from the wrist will be available to all subscribers.

Related Roundups: iOS 14, iPadOS 14
Tags: Spotify, widgets Guide

Top Stories

Full Details of iPhone 12 Lineup Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Next Week's Apple Event

Friday October 9, 2020 1:34 am PDT by
A Chinese Weibo account going by the name "Kang" this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup. An image of the original post in Chinese has been tweeted by leaker Ice Universe, who has provided accurate information on unreleased Apple products in the past. The ...
Read Full Article333 comments

Apple Event: Four Things Apple Could Announce Besides the iPhone 12

Tuesday October 6, 2020 10:55 pm PDT by
Earlier today, Apple announced a new event for October 13, 2020. The event has been widely anticipated as the launch of the iPhone 12. Apple typically launches iPhones in September every year, but this year's release has been slightly delayed. Still, rumors have been flying about the new devices as well as Apple's other plans so we have a good idea of what Apple could be announcing next week. ...
Read Full Article

Apple Announces Digital-Only Event to Be Held on October 13: iPhone 12 Expected

Tuesday October 6, 2020 9:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced a second 2020 event, which is set to be held on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with Apple's September event focusing on the new iPad and Apple Watches, the October event will be digital only, with Apple likely providing pre-taped segments for each new product that will be announced. Since the new iPad Air,...
Read Full Article495 comments

iPhone 12 Mini: Five Rumored Features You Might Be Giving Up

Monday October 5, 2020 11:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 12 mini is set to be the smallest iPhone in many years, with a screen size of just 5.4 inches and a body size smaller than anything we've seen since the original iPhone SE. While fans of smaller form-factor devices have craved a modern small iPhone for years, there are five notable features that you'll be giving up if you get the iPhone 12 mini, if you believe the current rumors about...
Read Full Article192 comments

Apple Providing Apple TV+ Subscribers With Three Months of Free Access, Extending Free Trial Subscriptions Through January

Thursday October 8, 2020 11:15 am PDT by
Apple is providing Apple TV+ subscribers with up to three free months of service that will last up to February 2021, according to Rene Ritchie. This free trial period will extend the year-long free trial periods of people who purchased a device beginning in September 2019 and signed up for access when Apple TV+ launched on November 1, 2019. Those first Apple TV+ subscribers who had free...
Read Full Article172 comments

Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Another Custom Apple Logo

Wednesday October 7, 2020 7:34 am PDT by
The #AppleEvent hashtag on Twitter has today been customized to include an Apple logo reflecting the orange and blue hues of Apple's "Hi, Speed" event invites. According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the new Apple logo was added to the hashtag yesterday and will be active through to the day of the event itself on Tuesday, October 13. New Apple Event hashtag image #AppleEvent ...
Read Full Article37 comments

Apple Adding iPhone 5c to Vintage Products List on October 31

Tuesday October 6, 2020 10:15 am PDT by
Apple plans to add the iPhone 5c and the Mid 2014 version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list in all countries on October 31, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. In the past, vintage Apple products were no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar or at Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple began offering extended repairs of...
Read Full Article86 comments

Apple's T2 Chip Has Unpatchable Security Flaw, Claims Researcher [Updated]

Tuesday October 6, 2020 2:46 am PDT by
Intel Macs that use Apple's T2 Security Chip are vulnerable to an exploit that could allow a hacker to circumvent disk encryption, firmware passwords and the whole T2 security verification chain, according to team of software jailbreakers. Apple's custom-silicon T2 co-processor is present in newer Macs and handles encrypted storage and secure boot capabilities, as well as several other...
Read Full Article212 comments

Apple Stops Selling Headphones and Speakers From Third-Party Companies Ahead of Rumored Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio Launch

Monday October 5, 2020 4:20 pm PDT by
Apple is no longer selling headphones and wireless speakers from companies like Sonos, Bose, and Logitech, as it prepares to launch a new, lower-cost HomePod and AirPods Studio headphones. According to checks performed by Bloomberg, Apple removed headphones and speakers from Bose, speakers from Logitech's Ultimate Ears brand, and Sonos speakers from its online Apple Store at the end of...
Read Full Article188 comments

Bloomberg: First Mac With Apple Silicon Will Be Announced in November

Friday October 9, 2020 9:59 am PDT by
Apple is set to host its next event on Tuesday, October 13, where it is widely expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup and more, but those waiting for the first Apple Silicon Mac may have to be patient for a little bit longer. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reported that the first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor will be announced as part of "another launch" in November. Gurman said...
Read Full Article201 comments