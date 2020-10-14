iPhone 12 Lineup Features HDR Video Recording With Dolby Vision for Vivid Colors
One of the key new camera-related features of the iPhone 12 lineup is support for Dolby Vision, a professional HDR video format that provides more accurate, lifelike color along with brighter highlights and darker shadows.
Apple says iPhone 12 models are the world's first devices capable of real-time Dolby Vision video recording — up to 4K at 30 FPS on iPhone 12 models and up to 4K at 60 FPS on Pro models. To achieve this, the devices have a new image signal processor that can take two exposures, create a histogram, and generate Dolby Vision metadata based on that histogram.
Apple demonstrated Dolby Vision on the iPhone 12 Pro during its event this week with a video shot by Academy Award winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, and it has since shared behind-the-scenes footage of the video on YouTube.
Dolby Vision support is end-to-end across the iPhone 12 lineup, meaning that users can capture, edit, and play back video in Dolby Vision directly on the devices. Dolby Vision grading is processed live and sustained during editing, which can be done in the Photos, iMovie, or Clips apps on the iPhone, or in Final Cut Pro on the Mac starting later this year.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Dolby Vision can support 12-bit, but it doesn’t have to. Minimum requirements are 10-bit.
Up until yesterday I always thought Dolby Vision = 12-bit. I guess 10-bit + metadata now counts as well.
I came here to say just this! It makes NO sense to “record” in Dolby Vision! The entire point of Dolby Vision is to create interpolated HDR-to-SDR trims AFTER the film has been color graded and finished. This is just a strange marketing ploy from Apple, and it encourages people to not go through a proper post workflow. It’s a very bizarre “feature.”
It should be noted that Dolby Vision is not an acquisition format, only a delivery format. So whenever you see "recording/capturing in HDR", it's a little misleading. Dolby Vision is only used to take HDR content and tone map it down to other displays. So basically, whenever a user would share the video.
Because it is good for all mankind
Pretty sure ProRAW is just for stills. You sure you're not thinking of ProRes RAW?
Curious to know what's the bitrate of the Apple ProRAW format compared to HEVC (H.265).
Just for comparison, on the Camera settings it says a HEVC 4K 60fps recording takes about 400 MB/min (= 3200 Mb/min = 53.3 Mb/s).