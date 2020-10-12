Guides
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14

Customize your home screen and include custom icons for your favorite apps.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE?

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5?

Widgetsmith Guide
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
See more guides
Upcoming
Apple Watch Series 6
Just Released!

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Just Released!

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Spotify Seeking to Bar Apps That Transfer to Other Music Services From Using SDK

by

Spotify is reportedly seeking to admonish developers who use its API for apps that allow users to transfer to a rival music streaming service, such as Apple Music, by revoking access to the Spotify SDK.

Developers who facilitate users with the ability to copy their Spotify library and playlists to other services are being informed that their access to the Spotify SDK is to be revoked.

Music streaming service transfer app SongShift has issued a post saying that it has been told to stop offering transfers away from Spotify or it will lose access to the Spotify SDK.

Unfortunately, as of SongShift v5.1.2, you will no longer be able to create transfers from Spotify to another music service. We understand this will be a disappointment for a lot of you. We wish we didn't have to.

The Spotify Developer Platform Team reached out and let us know we'd need to remove transferring from their service to a competing music service or have our API access revoked due to TOS violation.

Spotify has allowed SongShift to continue offering transfers into its service, however. Only transfers out to other streaming services have been blocked.

The move is backed by Spotify's developer agreement, which states that developers should not "transfer Spotify Content... to another music service that competes with Spotify or the Spotify Service."

In recent months, Spotify has heavily criticized Apple for anti-competitive behavior. The company has joined the "Coalition for App Fairness" to "fight back" against Apple, sided with Epic Games over its ongoing dispute with Apple, and formally complained to the European Comission about Apple allegedly stifling competition, resulting in an EU antitrust investigation.

Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favoring its own services. We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple's anti-competitive behavior, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect.

The move to actively prevent users from transferring away from Spotify, thereby constraining competition, seems peculiar as the company has railed against Apple for supposedly doing the same. Interestingly, Apple has not instituted any equivalent bar on transferring away from ‌Apple Music‌ to other streaming services.

Tag: Spotify

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
cgs1xx
58 minutes ago at 06:03 am
Hmmm... double standards..??
Score: 25 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
attilavago85
57 minutes ago at 06:03 am
The same Spotify that also has a problem with the Apple ecosystem being too "closed"? The hypocrisy...
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Porco
57 minutes ago at 06:03 am
Well I could be wrong, but on the face of it that seems kind of hypocritical.
Score: 20 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
2010mini
56 minutes ago at 06:04 am
So... Spotify accuses Apple of being anti-consumer, and yet does the same thing.

usually we call that hypocritical.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Eddy Munn
57 minutes ago at 06:04 am
Market leader using their power to make their service worse for users, at the detriment of competitors.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
haruhiko
57 minutes ago at 06:04 am
Oh hahaha, what an irony.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Full Details of iPhone 12 Lineup Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Next Week's Apple Event

Friday October 9, 2020 1:34 am PDT by
A Chinese Weibo account going by the name "Kang" this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup. An image of the original post in Chinese has been tweeted by leaker Ice Universe, who has provided accurate information on unreleased Apple products in the past. The ...
Read Full Article386 comments

iPad Air Shipments Arriving at Apple Stores Ahead of Launch

Friday October 9, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
Apple retail stores around the world are receiving shipments of new devices that are likely to be the new iPad Air models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a tweet, Gurman said that new devices have started arriving at Apple Stores "for opening at a later date." These new devices are likely the iPad Airs that are set to go on sale at some point in October as it's too early for the...
Read Full Article61 comments

Top Stories: October 13 Apple Event, iPhone 12 and HomePod Mini Leaks, and More

Saturday October 10, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 event is nearly upon us, and leaks and rumors have been flying around in the final days. We've got new details on the iPhone 12 and its launch timing, a smaller HomePod, and more. In addition, we're still looking at a number of other new products including AirPods Studio, AirTags, and the first Apple Silicon Macs, so read on below for the latest on all of these! Apple...
Read Full Article75 comments

Bloomberg: First Mac With Apple Silicon Will Be Announced in November

Friday October 9, 2020 9:59 am PDT by
Apple is set to host its next event on Tuesday, October 13, where it is widely expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup and more, but those waiting for the first Apple Silicon Mac may have to be patient for a little bit longer. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today reported that the first Mac with a custom Apple Silicon processor will be announced as part of "another launch" in November. Gurman said...
Read Full Article273 comments

iPhone 12 Colors: Eight Total, Including Striking New Blue Color

Saturday October 10, 2020 4:52 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is expected to come in eight different colors, overhauling the iPhone color options to prospective customers. The colors come to accompany the iPhone 12's new squared-off industrial design, with a flat stainless steel band around the outer edge, at least on the Pro models, and glass on the rear. Current iPhone 11 Colors New rumors from a reliable Chinese Weibo account ...
Read Full Article

Leaker: iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature Faster Face ID, Improved Zoom, and Longer Battery Life

Sunday October 11, 2020 12:38 pm PDT by
Leaker Max Weinbach has today shared new "finalized and revised" information about the upcoming iPhone 12 via his Twitter account @PineLeaks. Weinbach states that the "most important things" about the new iPhones were already revealed by Chinese Weibo user "Kang" via an extensive leak on Friday, but he does offer some specific new information. Apple is reportedly still intending to ship ...
Read Full Article437 comments

iPhone 12 Announcement, Pre-Order, and Actual Release Date Expectations

Thursday October 8, 2020 1:43 pm PDT by
While Apple has launched its new iPhone lineups annually in September for many years now, the timing is a little different in 2020 thanks to development and production delays due to the global health crisis. Apple did hold a September event in 2020, but it involved Apple Watch and iPad announcements rather than addressing the iPhone. With Apple now ready to introduce the iPhone 12, the...
Read Full Article

Apple to Allegedly Rekindle 'MagSafe' Brand for Magnetic iPhone Case and Wireless Charging Accessories

Friday October 9, 2020 2:24 am PDT by
A Chinese Weibo account going by the name "Kang" this morning posted allegedly accurate information for every product set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details and launch dates for the full iPhone 12 lineup, and the rumored HomePod mini. In addition, the original post also claims that Apple will announce a new magnetic iPhone case with "MagSafe" and two...
Read Full Article66 comments

'iPhone 12 Mini' and 'iPhone 12 Pro Max' Said to Ship in November

Friday October 9, 2020 3:47 am PDT by
Earlier today, Chinese leaker "Kang" shared allegedly accurate information for the products set to be announced at the upcoming Apple event on October 13, including details on the full iPhone 12 lineup. According to the leaker's information, which was later modified with corrections for product availability timeframes, the 5.4-inch "iPhone 12 Mini" will be available to preorder on November 6 ...
Read Full Article154 comments

Prosser: AirPods Studio to Start at $350 But Won't Feature at Next Week's Apple Event, AirTags Delayed Until March 2021

Friday October 9, 2020 4:38 am PDT by
Following this morning's deluge of Apple product leaks from Chinese Weibo account "Kang," Jon Prosser has claimed that Apple's rumored "AirPods Studio" premium headphones will not feature at Apple's iPhone 12 event next week. According to Prosser, three separate sources of his have now confirmed that "AirPods Studio will NOT be in the event." That prediction falls in line with Prosser's...
Read Full Article114 comments