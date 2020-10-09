Guides
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14

Customize your home screen and include custom icons for your favorite apps.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE?

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5?

Widgetsmith Guide
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
See more guides
Upcoming
Apple Watch Series 6
Just Released!

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Just Released!

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Collection of Cable Wranglers for Your Apple Devices From Fuse

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Fuse to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a full set of cable organizers for Apple's iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs from Fuse.


Fuse used to focus on Mac cable organizing options, but last November, the company came out with a full line of cord management options for Apple's full device lineup, and with many people working from home these days, Fuse's cable wrangling accessories are perfect for keeping home offices neat and tidy.

From the Side Winder that keeps the MacBook Pro's USB-C cable organized to the Watch Side Winder for rolling up the Apple Watch cord and charging, Fuse has something for everyone, and all of the products are on sale for a limited time.

Snap Backs for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook

Available for $9.99 to $11.99, the Snap Backs can be purchased for the 12W iPhone and iPad charger, the 18W iPad Pro/‌iPhone‌ charger, the 5W ‌iPhone‌ charger, and the 29/30W MacBook charger.


Each Snap Back fits over one of Apple's chargers, with the reel at the bottom used to wind up the cord, so you can pull out as much cord as you need with no excess. It's ideal for travel because you can roll up the entire cord to keep it organized when its tucked in a backpack or bag.

Side Winders for Cables of All Sizes

Priced starting at $7.99, Fuse makes small Side Winders for ‌iPhone‌ cables, headphone cables, ‌iPad‌ cables, and more. The Side Winder is donut shaped and lets you roll the cord around the middle portion before securing the end of the cable using the included groove.


The Side Winder Mini ($7.99) is perfect for ‌iPhone‌ cables, micro-USB cables, corded headphones, and more. It can be used with cables one foot to five feet in length.

The Side Winder Max ($8.99) is identical to the Side Winder Mini but it's bigger in size so it works with USB-C cables and can wrap up cables between one foot and 10 feet in length.


The Side Winder Watch ($8.99) is designed specifically for the Apple Watch. It wraps up the Apple Watch cable and has a cutout in the center for the watch so it can be used as a charging base in addition to a cable management option.


The Side Kick

The Side Kick, priced at $12.99, is designed to work with Apple's MacBook, MacBook Air, and ‌MacBook Pro‌ chargers. It's a little pop out socket that attaches to the side of a MacBook power adapter using adhesive.


When popped out, it can be used to wrap up a MacBook's cord neatly, allowing the power adapter and the cord to be transported with no cable mess. When you're using the cable, the Side Kick pops back in so it adds little bulk to an Apple power adapter.

The Side Winder

Priced at $19.99, the Side Winder is designed for the ‌MacBook Air‌ and ‌MacBook Pro‌ models, and it's meant to wind up both the USB-C (or MagSafe) cable of a MacBook along with the extension cable.


The MacBook's power adapter goes in the center and the two cables wrap up in the reel around it. You can pull out just the right amount of cable so you never have excess cable to deal with. This model is designed specifically for the power adapter with extension, and if you just have a standard USB-C cable for charging and no extension cable (USB-C Macs don't come with them by default) the Side Kick is the better option.

Other Products

If you like Fuse's cable winders and organizers, you might want to check out the company's latest product, the Amp Light, which is on Kickstarter now. The Amp Light is a mounted webcam light designed to make you look your best when working from home, with a design that allows it to be attached anywhere. It won't be out until next year and so it won't be included as an option in this ‌giveaway‌, but Fuse has discounted versions available for Kickstarter backers.

Enter the Giveaway

We have 10 home office organization setups to give away to MacRumors readers, with each winner able to choose any five cable organizing products from Fuse.

To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Fuse
The contest will run from today (October 9) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 16. The winners will be chosen randomly on October 16 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: giveaway

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
BasicGreatGuy
30 minutes ago at 11:31 am
Very practical giveaway. Thanks, MacRumors.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Announces Digital-Only Event to Be Held on October 13: iPhone 12 Expected

Tuesday October 6, 2020 9:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced a second 2020 event, which is set to be held on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with Apple's September event focusing on the new iPad and Apple Watches, the October event will be digital only, with Apple likely providing pre-taped segments for each new product that will be announced. Since the new iPad Air,...
Read Full Article494 comments

iPhone 12 Mini: Five Rumored Features You Might Be Giving Up

Monday October 5, 2020 11:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 12 mini is set to be the smallest iPhone in many years, with a screen size of just 5.4 inches and a body size smaller than anything we've seen since the original iPhone SE. While fans of smaller form-factor devices have craved a modern small iPhone for years, there are five notable features that you'll be giving up if you get the iPhone 12 mini, if you believe the current rumors about...
Read Full Article190 comments

Apple Stops Selling Headphones and Speakers From Third-Party Companies Ahead of Rumored Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio Launch

Monday October 5, 2020 4:20 pm PDT by
Apple is no longer selling headphones and wireless speakers from companies like Sonos, Bose, and Logitech, as it prepares to launch a new, lower-cost HomePod and AirPods Studio headphones. According to checks performed by Bloomberg, Apple removed headphones and speakers from Bose, speakers from Logitech's Ultimate Ears brand, and Sonos speakers from its online Apple Store at the end of...
Read Full Article188 comments

Apple's T2 Chip Has Unpatchable Security Flaw, Claims Researcher [Updated]

Tuesday October 6, 2020 2:46 am PDT by
Intel Macs that use Apple's T2 Security Chip are vulnerable to an exploit that could allow a hacker to circumvent disk encryption, firmware passwords and the whole T2 security verification chain, according to team of software jailbreakers. Apple's custom-silicon T2 co-processor is present in newer Macs and handles encrypted storage and secure boot capabilities, as well as several other...
Read Full Article208 comments

Apple Event: Four Things Apple Could Announce Besides the iPhone 12

Tuesday October 6, 2020 10:55 pm PDT by
Earlier today, Apple announced a new event for October 13, 2020. The event has been widely anticipated as the launch of the iPhone 12. Apple typically launches iPhones in September every year, but this year's release has been slightly delayed. Still, rumors have been flying about the new devices as well as Apple's other plans so we have a good idea of what Apple could be announcing next week. ...
Read Full Article

Apple Adding iPhone 5c to Vintage Products List on October 31

Tuesday October 6, 2020 10:15 am PDT by
Apple plans to add the iPhone 5c and the Mid 2014 version of the 15-inch MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list in all countries on October 31, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. In the past, vintage Apple products were no longer eligible for repairs at the Genius Bar or at Apple Authorized Service Providers, but Apple began offering extended repairs of...
Read Full Article86 comments

Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Another Custom Apple Logo

Wednesday October 7, 2020 7:34 am PDT by
The #AppleEvent hashtag on Twitter has today been customized to include an Apple logo reflecting the orange and blue hues of Apple's "Hi, Speed" event invites. According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the new Apple logo was added to the hashtag yesterday and will be active through to the day of the event itself on Tuesday, October 13. New Apple Event hashtag image #AppleEvent ...
Read Full Article37 comments

Apple's New iPad Air Equipped With 4GB RAM

Monday October 5, 2020 9:50 am PDT by
Benchmarks leaked over the weekend gave us some insight into the performance of the A14 Bionic chip in the iPad Air that's set to launch soon, and also revealed another tidbit -- Apple's newest tablet has 4GB RAM. That's 1GB over the prior-generation iPad Air that had an A12 Bionic processor, but less RAM than is available in the iPad Pro models. Apple's 2020 iPad Pro models all have 6GB...
Read Full Article103 comments

PSA: First Free Year of Apple TV+ Subscriptions Ending, Expect Charges on October 31

Monday October 5, 2020 1:08 pm PDT by
With the launch of the iPhone 11 lineup and the introduction of the Apple TV+ subscription service in the fall of 2019, Apple gave those who purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV a free year of Apple TV+. For those who signed up for Apple TV+ right when it was available on November 1, 2019, those free year-long Apple TV+ accounts are expiring at the end of October. A year is a long...
Read Full Article215 comments

Gmail to Get New Icon as Part of G Suite Rebranding

Tuesday October 6, 2020 4:11 am PDT by
The Gmail app is set to get a new icon as part of a broader rebrand of Google's G Suite software, which includes Gmail, Docs, Meet, Sheets, and Calendar. Replacing the classic Gmail envelope logo is an M made out of Google's blue, red, yellow, and green brand colors. The new design aligns Gmail with Google's core brand as well as Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Chrome, and other Google...
Read Full Article57 comments