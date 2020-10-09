Island-Themed Sandbox Game 'The Survivalists' Debuts on Apple Arcade

This week's addition to Apple Arcade is The Survivalists, an island-themed sandbox game where players explore, build, craft, trade, and even train monkeys with up to three friends in a desperate bid to survive.



Available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, The Survivalists comes from British game studio Team17, known for games like Overcooked, Worms, and The Escapists.

From the App Store description:

Hunt (or be hunted by!) animals for food and an array of mythical enemies, who aren't necessarily pleased to see you. Get quests from a Mysterious Stranger or find them washed up on the shore. Prepare to trek into a procedurally generated wilderness, with a variety of biomes, for an adventure that's unique to every player.

Apple Arcade is Apple's subscription-based gaming service, priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. The service provides users with access to over 100 games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, with no ads or in-app purchases. The games can be downloaded from the Arcade tab of the App Store with an active subscription.

The Survivalists is also launching on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC today.