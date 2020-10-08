Comply's New Memory Foam Ear Tips for AirPods Pro Feature Snap-On Design, Improved Foam-Core Adhesion
Minnesota-based company Hearing Components today announced the release of its second-generation Comply memory foam ear tips for AirPods Pro, promising "all-day comfort" and a "secure in-ear fit" during any activity.
Unlike the original, the Comply 2.0 ear tips are able to snap onto the AirPods Pro just like Apple's standard silicone tips, and they are also said to be engineered with improved foam-core adhesion. The memory foam creates a tight seal in the ear that blocks out more ambient noise for improved Active Noise Cancellation on AirPods Pro.
MacRumors tested the original Comply ear tips for AirPods Pro in May and found them to be more comfortable than Apple's silicone tips for long periods of use. There was also a slight improvement in Active Noise Cancellation as promised.
The ear tips fit into the AirPods Pro case, with no impact on charging, but the black foam does not match with the white case.
The new Comply 2.0 ear tips are available now in a three-pack for $24.99, with small, medium, large, and assorted sizes to choose from. A sizing guide is available on the website based on Apple's silicone tips.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Nice rant, but what the heck does it have to do with the Comply product?
Listening to 255kbps audio is no way to go through life, live each day like it’s your last and have no regrets. Pushing 999kbps on (2016) iPhone SE?
What I've noticed in my time trying out foam tips for my AirPods is that I have to squish the tips, put the AirPods in and then let them fill out in my ear to get them to seal right and keep them from falling out. More of a pain in the ass to get them in, but once they're in they don't seem to move.
Never bought the first generation, but I’ve been less than impressed by these 2.0 after 1 week of testing. Apparently my ears are asymmetric and the large apple tips fall out on my right ear (mediums don’t seal). Not only are the comply tips more temperamental to get a seal, but they still fall out. From what I can tell, there is no ‘satisfaction guarantee’ with comply, so it was a $25 failed experiment I guess.
I go back and forth between what I prefer between getting them in easier with the Apple tips vs the staying power of the foam tips.