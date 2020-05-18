Hands-On With Comply's Foam Tips for AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro ship with silicone tips that fit inside the ears, but people who prefer the tighter or more comfortable fit of foam have been modding their earbuds to add a foam layer. That's no longer necessary, as well-known earphone tips company Comply is now shipping its foam tips that are compatible with AirPods Pro.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

We picked up a pair of the new Comply Foam Tips for ‌AirPods Pro‌ and tested them out in our latest YouTube video to see how they fit and whether they're an improvement over the silicone tips that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ ship with.

Comply's Foam Tips for ‌AirPods Pro‌ are priced at $25 and come with three sets. You can get a mix of sizes to test out, or, if you know your ideal size, you can get a set of three all in the same small, medium, or large size.



Using the Comply tips is pretty simple. Just pop off the existing silicone tips (unravel the silicone a bit and give it a good pull) then take the appropriate Comply tip and roll it on. The Comply tips don't have the same snap-in connector that Apple's default silicone tips have, which is worth noting. You need to be sure to attach the Comply tips properly to make sure the tips don't accidentally come off.

Once the tips are secured on the ‌AirPods Pro‌, insert the ‌AirPods Pro‌ into your ears and the foam will take shape in the ear, expanding to fit the ear canal. Comply says the tips are equipped with WaxGuard to prevent earwax build up.



Apple's silicone tips are plenty comfortable and fit well for most people, but we found the foam tips from Comply to be preferable for long periods of use. Listening to music for a few hours with the foam tips resulted in less ear fatigue.

Sound quality is about the same with the foam tips compared to the default silicone tips, but people who weren't able to get a good seal with silicone may find the sound better with the foam. Because of the way the foam expands in the ear, Apple's Active Noise Cancellation seems to work a bit better.



When it comes to charging, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ fit into the Charging Case perfectly with the foam tips attached, so there's no impact on charging. Unfortunately, the tips only come in a black foam color, so they don't quite match well with the white ‌AirPods Pro‌.



If you're someone who prefers a foam tip earbud to a silicone tip, the Comply Foam Tips may be worth checking out. They can be ordered from Comply's website and are expected to ship out at the end of the month.