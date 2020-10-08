Apple Applies for Trademark of 'iPhone for Life' in Hong Kong

Apple has applied for a trademark on the phrase "iPhone for Life" in Hong Kong, according to a partly-private filing discovered by Patently Apple.

The phrase "‌iPhone‌ for Life" is reportedly associated with telecoms providers and third-party Apple resellers, including U.S. carrier Sprint, to advertise ‌iPhone‌ rental programs. Apple itself has never used the expression.

The application was filed in early September 2020 by legal representatives hired by Apple in Hong Kong. It seeks to cover use of the phrase for "Retail store services and retail store services provided via communications networks" as well as "Financial services; financing services; banking services; financing of loans; extension of retail credit; installment loans; lease-purchase financing."

The trademark application does not specifically reveal how Apple may be intending to use it, but suggests that it could perhaps be used for a new direct-from-Apple ‌iPhone‌ rental program, or simply to block use of the phrase by other companies. Alternately, the trademark may be used to rebrand or rename the existing ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program.