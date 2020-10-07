Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Another Custom Apple Logo
The #AppleEvent hashtag on Twitter has today been customized to include an Apple logo reflecting the orange and blue hues of Apple's "Hi, Speed" event invites.
According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the new Apple logo was added to the hashtag yesterday and will be active through to the day of the event itself on Tuesday, October 13.
New Apple Event hashtag image #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/BiRMYrvKdk — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) October 7, 2020
Ahead of Apple's "Time Flies" event last month, Apple customized the #AppleEvent Twitter hashtag before announcing the event, thereby revealing that the release of invitations was imminent. This time, Apple seems to have been conscious to not add the hashtag logo until after invites were sent.
Apple's "Hi, Speed" event is set to take place on Tuesday, October 13. Since the new iPad Air, eighth-generation iPad, and Apple Watch Series 6 were already announced last month, the October event is expected to be iPhone-centric with Apple introducing the new iPhone 12 lineup.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Hope they do some cases in that colour. Been ages since there was a decent orange.
Really like that orange in the event logos.
I'm still waiting for the iPhone 9. ??
Rumors are already out for iPhone 13 ?