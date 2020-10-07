Guides
Apple Event Hashtag on Twitter Gets Another Custom Apple Logo

by

The #AppleEvent hashtag on Twitter has today been customized to include an Apple logo reflecting the orange and blue hues of Apple's "Hi, Speed" event invites.

According to Jane Manchun Wong's Hashflag Browser, the new Apple logo was added to the hashtag yesterday and will be active through to the day of the event itself on Tuesday, October 13.

Ahead of Apple's "Time Flies" event last month, Apple customized the #AppleEvent Twitter hashtag before announcing the event, thereby revealing that the release of invitations was imminent. This time, Apple seems to have been conscious to not add the hashtag logo until after invites were sent.

Apple's "Hi, Speed" event is set to take place on Tuesday, October 13. Since the new ‌iPad‌ Air, eighth-generation ‌‌iPad‌‌, and Apple Watch Series 6 were already announced last month, the October event is expected to be iPhone-centric with Apple introducing the new iPhone 12 lineup.

Avatar
SeattleMoose
31 minutes ago at 07:44 am
Just more emojis ? ... that is the only area that seems to reflect real innovation.
Score: 2 Votes
Avatar
Spongmincer
36 minutes ago at 07:40 am


Really like that orange in the event logos.

Hope they do some cases in that colour. Been ages since there was a decent orange.
Score: 1 Votes
Avatar
roland.g
11 minutes ago at 08:05 am


Rumors are already out for iPhone 13 ?

I'm still waiting for the iPhone 9. ??
Score: 1 Votes
Top Stories

iPhone 12 Mini: Five Rumored Features You Might Be Giving Up

Monday October 5, 2020 11:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 12 mini is set to be the smallest iPhone in many years, with a screen size of just 5.4 inches and a body size smaller than anything we've seen since the original iPhone SE. While fans of smaller form-factor devices have craved a modern small iPhone for years, there are five notable features that you'll be giving up if you get the iPhone 12 mini, if you believe the current rumors about...
179 comments

Apple Stops Selling Headphones and Speakers From Third-Party Companies Ahead of Rumored Smaller HomePod and AirPods Studio Launch

Monday October 5, 2020 4:20 pm PDT by
Apple is no longer selling headphones and wireless speakers from companies like Sonos, Bose, and Logitech, as it prepares to launch a new, lower-cost HomePod and AirPods Studio headphones. According to checks performed by Bloomberg, Apple removed headphones and speakers from Bose, speakers from Logitech's Ultimate Ears brand, and Sonos speakers from its online Apple Store at the end of...
186 comments

New iPad Air's Touch ID Power Button an 'Incredible Feat of Engineering' According to Apple VP

Sunday October 4, 2020 12:55 pm PDT by
Apple VP of Product Marketing Bob Borchers and VP of Hardware Engineering John Ternus are featured in the latest episode of YouTubers iJustine and Jenna Ezarik's Same Brain podcast where they discuss several aspects of the current iPad lineup and part of the development process that went into the latest fourth-generation iPad Air. Speaking on the new iPad Air, Borchers says that implementing ...
203 comments

Apple Announces Digital-Only Event to Be Held on October 13: iPhone 12 Expected

Tuesday October 6, 2020 9:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced a second 2020 event, which is set to be held on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with Apple's September event focusing on the new iPad and Apple Watches, the October event will be digital only, with Apple likely providing pre-taped segments for each new product that will be announced. Since the new iPad Air,...
446 comments

iPhone 12: Ten Things to Know About the Next iPhone

Friday October 2, 2020 2:55 am PDT by
With the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup expected to arrive this month, and after months of leaks and rumors, what exactly do we know about Apple's upcoming smartphone? Turns out, a lot. These are the most important features you should know about Apple's next iPhone. 1. New Design Rumors have suggested that the 2020 iPhones will feature an overhauled design similar to that of the iPhone 4, with a ...
Read Full Article

Apple's T2 Chip Has Unpatchable Security Flaw, Claims Researcher [Updated]

Tuesday October 6, 2020 2:46 am PDT by
Intel Macs that use Apple's T2 Security Chip are vulnerable to an exploit that could allow a hacker to circumvent disk encryption, firmware passwords and the whole T2 security verification chain, according to team of software jailbreakers. Apple's custom-silicon T2 co-processor is present in newer Macs and handles encrypted storage and secure boot capabilities, as well as several other...
200 comments

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14 After Releasing iOS 14.0.1

Thursday October 1, 2020 12:27 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.0.1 on Thursday, September 24, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14, which means downgrading to the launch version of iOS 14 after upgrading to iOS 14.0.1 is no longer possible. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage customers to keep their operating systems up to date. iOS 14.0.1 was a ...
40 comments

Apple's New iPad Air Equipped With 4GB RAM

Monday October 5, 2020 9:50 am PDT by
Benchmarks leaked over the weekend gave us some insight into the performance of the A14 Bionic chip in the iPad Air that's set to launch soon, and also revealed another tidbit -- Apple's newest tablet has 4GB RAM. That's 1GB over the prior-generation iPad Air that had an A12 Bionic processor, but less RAM than is available in the iPad Pro models. Apple's 2020 iPad Pro models all have 6GB...
101 comments

Top Stories: iPhone 12 Mini Rumors, New iPad Air Soon, iOS 14.2 Beta 2

Saturday October 3, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
The iPhone 12 is almost upon us, and we're continuing to hear rumors about what to expect from Apple's biggest product line. And don't forget about the new iPad Air that will also begin shipping this month. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Other news this week included fresh rumors about Apple's plans for mini-LED display technology, details on the upcoming iOS 14.2 ...
18 comments

First A14 Benchmarks from iPad Air 4 Appear Online

Saturday October 3, 2020 9:04 am PDT by
Benchmarks supposedly for Apple's A14 Bionic processor in the iPad Air 4, first spotted by Twitter user "Ice Universe," reveal that the A14 offers significant performance improvements over the iPhone 11's A13 Bionic. A GeekBench benchmark for an "iPad13,2" with the motherboard number J308AP was uploaded yesterday. According to leaker known as "L0vetodream," J308AP is the iPad Air 4 with...
336 comments