Gmail to Get New Icon as Part of G Suite Rebranding

The Gmail app is set to get a new icon as part of a broader rebrand of Google's G Suite software, which includes Gmail, Docs, Meet, Sheets, and Calendar.



Replacing the classic Gmail envelope logo is an M made out of Google's blue, red, yellow, and green brand colors. The new design aligns Gmail with Google's core brand as well as Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Chrome, and other Google products.

According to Fast Company, Google considered dropping the M altogether or fully removing the red color from the Gmail icon, but user research studies showed that people weren't happy with those changes.

Google has also redesigned its Calendar, Docs, Meet, and Sheets logos to match the new Gmail design, while G Suite has become "Google Workspace" in an attempt to merge Gmail, Chat, and Docs into a more integrated whole.