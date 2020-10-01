Apple Seeds Second Beta of watchOS 7.1 to Public Beta Testers

Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming watchOS 7.1 update to public beta testers, two days after providing the beta to developers.



The ‌watchOS 7‌.1 update can be downloaded after installing the proper profile from Apple's Public Beta website. Once the profile is in place, the ‌‌‌‌watchOS 7.1‌‌‌‌ beta can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To update to the new software, the ‌Apple Watch‌ needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌.

There were no new features discovered in the first two betas of watchOS 7.1, so we don't yet know what new additions may be included in the update. It likely focuses on under-the-hood improvements and bug fixes for issues that weren't able to be addressed in the initial ‌‌watchOS 7‌‌ release.

Today's update does re-enable blood oxygen monitoring and watch faces that were disabled in the prior beta update.