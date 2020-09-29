Apple Seeds Second Beta of watchOS 7.1 to Developers
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 7.1 update to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after seeding the first beta and a little over two weeks after releasing the watchOS 7 update.
To install the watchOS 7 beta, developers need to download the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is in place, the watchOS 7 beta can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.
To update to the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the iPhone.
There were no new features discovered in the first beta of watchOS 7.1, so we don't yet know what new additions may be included in the beta. It may focus on under-the-hood improvements and bug fixes for issues that weren't able to be addressed in the initial watchOS 7 release.
If new features are found in the second beta of watchOS 7.1, we'll update this article. watchOS 7.1, like watchOS 7, is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 and later.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Also, new Faces released with 7.0 are available.
OMG!! Yes Please!!
Hope this fixes the series 3 rebooting issue
Mine only rebooted once on 7.1, so maybe they're working on it.
Hope this fixes the series 3 rebooting issue
But I do agree, that issue is the worst one I've seen throughout the entire beta and needs fixing.