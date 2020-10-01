Upcoming
Apple Watch Series 6
Just Released!

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Just Released!

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Apple Pulls Problematic Safari 14 and Security Updates for macOS Mojave

Apple appears to have pulled the latest macOS Mojave Security Update (2020-005), which was released on September 24 alongside the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 update. Apple has also removed Safari 14 for macOS Mojave from download.


Both the Mojave Security Update and the Safari 14 update were causing numerous problems for those still running macOS Mojave, as outlined by Mr. Macintosh.

macOS Mojave users who installed the updates have been noticing memory issues, slow boot times and Finder stalling, numerous system.log entires, and crashes when attempting to use Migration assistant, among other problems. Complaints about the update started shortly after it was released, but Apple did not pull the updates until yesterday.

Those who had already downloaded the Mojave Security Update or installed Safari 14 should soon be getting a fix in the form of updated software that addresses the bugs that were introduced. Reverting to a Time Machine backup, reinstalling macOS Mojave, or installing ‌macOS Catalina‌ also seem to successfully fix the issues.

(Thanks, Jeff!)

MakeAppleAwesomeAgain
9 minutes ago at 11:36 am


Why are folks still on Mojave?

Because Catalina.
ghanwani
11 minutes ago at 11:35 am
Why are folks still on Mojave?
coffeeplease
7 minutes ago at 11:38 am


How do we downgrade from safari 14? It’s starting to slow down and become slug-slug-sluggish

Apple makes this very easy! Reinstall the OS and restore your files from a backup.
