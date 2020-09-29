Deals: Get $50 or More Off Apple's New 11-Inch and 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Tablets

Amazon and Tiger Direct have a few new discounts on 2020 iPad Pro models, including both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the high-end tablet.

You can get the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $849.93, down from $899.00. These are the models that were updated in March 2020 with a faster A12Z Bionic chip, a new 10MP Ultra Wide camera, a LiDAR depth scanner for improved augmented reality experiences, and more.

Tiger Direct has a few more deals on these models. You can get the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $849.00, coming in slightly under Amazon. You can also get the 512GB Wi-Fi model for $1,039.00, down from $1,099.00; and the 1TB Wi-Fi model for $1,229.00, down from $1,299.00.

For the larger display, Amazon has the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $948.93, down from $999.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi model for $1,039.93, down from $1,099.00; and the 1TB Wi-Fi model for $1,449.99, down from $1,499.00.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.