HYPER Launches Stackable Chargers That Combine AC Passthrough Charging With Multiple USB-C Ports
HYPER, known for its line of HyperJuice chargers, power banks, cables, and more designed for Apple devices, recently debuted its latest charging product on Kickstarter.
The HyperJuice Stackable GaN Charger is equipped with a passthrough AC outlet and up to four ports, depending on the model. With the power adapter, you can charge up all of your Apple devices with up to 100W of power while also leaving the outlet free for other devices.
There's a 65W version with a single USB-A port and two USB-C ports along with a 100W version with a single USB-A port and three USB-C ports. The passthrough outlet offers up to 1500W of power for household appliances, fans, televisions, and more.
The "stackable" part of the name refers a function that several of the HyperJuice chargers stack up on top of one another, so a single outlet can power multiple computers and accessories.
GaN or Gallium Nitride technology allows HYPER to offer a powerful charging capabilities in a smaller package than a traditional charger, and it's a technology that many manufacturers are taking advantage of these days. HYPER says its 100W charger is smaller than every other 100W charger on the market.
The HyperJuice charger also has foldable prongs to keep it compact for travel purposes. It comes in black and white, but Kickstarter backers will receive the black version, with white set to be released at a later date.
The HyperJuice Stackable GaN Charger can be pre-ordered from Kickstarter, with the products expected to ship out in December 2020. Pricing starts at $39 for the 65W model, but there are variable pricing models based on how many of the chargers are sold, and some of the early deals have sold out. Full pricing details can be found on the Kickstarter website.
I'm going through an issue right now where the 12 port hub they sent me is essentially a dead brick. Had a few back and forth emails with customer service where they promised me a replacement and then they absolutely ghosted me. I get Macrumors has to partner with companies like this and advertise their products to keep the lights on, but not a single visitor to this story should give ANY money to Sanho. They will rip you off.
My experience with Sanho corporation is really bad. Beware of their Kickstarter campaigns - just read the comments on Kickstarter. They refuse to refund and claim there is no recourse when purchased via Kickstarter, even to backers who's products are defective or never arrive. Slow to respond. The campaign prior to this with the 6/12/18 port hubs was a fiasco. The prior 100W adapter also had problems as mentioned above. I ended up buying a smaller CHOETECH 100w charger for the MBP 16" in Amazon for less, smaller and very reliable. I for one, would not consider backing anything they put on Kickstarter or Indiegogo. They sell via Amazon a few months later the products, but then you have Amazon to make sure someone stands behind them. The videos and promises they make are not reflective of the actual products they ship.