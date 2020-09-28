Guides
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14

Customize your home screen and include custom icons for your favorite apps.

Apple Watch Series SE vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE?

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

iOS 14: Picture in Picture with Youtube

While Picture in Picture is supported in iOS 14, Youtube is a special case.

Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
iOS 14 Home Screen Setup
iOS 14: How to Use Widgets
Widgetsmith Guide
iOS 14 Orange and Green Dots
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
Apple Watch Series 6
Just Released!

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Just Released!

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

HYPER Launches Stackable Chargers That Combine AC Passthrough Charging With Multiple USB-C Ports

by

HYPER, known for its line of HyperJuice chargers, power banks, cables, and more designed for Apple devices, recently debuted its latest charging product on Kickstarter.


The HyperJuice Stackable GaN Charger is equipped with a passthrough AC outlet and up to four ports, depending on the model. With the power adapter, you can charge up all of your Apple devices with up to 100W of power while also leaving the outlet free for other devices.

There's a 65W version with a single USB-A port and two USB-C ports along with a 100W version with a single USB-A port and three USB-C ports. The passthrough outlet offers up to 1500W of power for household appliances, fans, televisions, and more.

The "stackable" part of the name refers a function that several of the HyperJuice chargers stack up on top of one another, so a single outlet can power multiple computers and accessories.


GaN or Gallium Nitride technology allows HYPER to offer a powerful charging capabilities in a smaller package than a traditional charger, and it's a technology that many manufacturers are taking advantage of these days. HYPER says its 100W charger is smaller than every other 100W charger on the market.

The HyperJuice charger also has foldable prongs to keep it compact for travel purposes. It comes in black and white, but Kickstarter backers will receive the black version, with white set to be released at a later date.

The HyperJuice Stackable GaN Charger can be pre-ordered from Kickstarter, with the products expected to ship out in December 2020. Pricing starts at $39 for the 65W model, but there are variable pricing models based on how many of the chargers are sold, and some of the early deals have sold out. Full pricing details can be found on the Kickstarter website.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with HYPER. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Hyper

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
vidjahgamz
1 hour ago at 10:41 am
Easy pledge. Their current product line is top notch and I expect these to be even better.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
FishyFish
52 minutes ago at 11:09 am
I would not stack a bunch of these together. Their GaN Chargers get HOT, like burn your finger hot when charging 100W. I can only imagine 1600W of them all pressed together. ???
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Vege-Taco
39 minutes ago at 11:22 am
Why wouldn't they take the 2 seconds of design time to pass the ground connection through to the outlet as well?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
JmMBr
11 minutes ago at 11:49 am


My experience with Sanho corporation is really bad. Beware of their Kickstarter campaigns - just read the comments on Kickstarter. They refuse to refund and claim there is no recourse when purchased via Kickstarter, even to backers who's products are defective or never arrive. Slow to respond. The campaign prior to this with the 6/12/18 port hubs was a fiasco. The prior 100W adapter also had problems as mentioned above. I ended up buying a smaller CHOETECH 100w charger for the MBP 16" in Amazon for less, smaller and very reliable. I for one, would not consider backing anything they put on Kickstarter or Indiegogo. They sell via Amazon a few months later the products, but then you have Amazon to make sure someone stands behind them. The videos and promises they make are not reflective of the actual products they ship.

I'm going through an issue right now where the 12 port hub they sent me is essentially a dead brick. Had a few back and forth emails with customer service where they promised me a replacement and then they absolutely ghosted me. I get Macrumors has to partner with companies like this and advertise their products to keep the lights on, but not a single visitor to this story should give ANY money to Sanho. They will rip you off.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
widestload
1 hour ago at 10:56 am
Looks good, but pity its US only.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
oneMadRssn
1 hour ago at 11:01 am
I tried their first 100W GaN charger, and it was good but had a few kinks. For example, it wouldn't charge the Apple Watch to 100% over USB-A because the Apple Watch stops charging at certain points to keep the temperature down, and the charger would turn off power to the USB-A port during those times and not resume.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

'iPhone 12 mini' Name Reappears in Leaked Apple iPhone 12 Case Stickers

Friday September 25, 2020 1:58 am PDT by
Earlier this week a proven leaker claimed that the iPhone 12 lineup would be named "iPhone 12 mini," "iPhone 12," "iPhone 12 Pro," and "iPhone 12 Pro Max," and today the same nomenclature has appeared again in a photo depicting alleged stickers from unreleased Silicone iPhone cases originating from Apple's international distribution center in Ireland. The photo shows three stickers with the...
Read Full Article129 comments

Top Stories: iOS 14 Feature Tour, 'iPhone 12 mini' Rumors, Apple Watch Band Controversy

Saturday September 26, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Things started to calm down a bit this week following last week's rush of media event, Apple Watch and iPad launches, and the release of iOS 14 and other operating updates. But that doesn't mean there wasn't still a lot of news, from digging deeper into iOS 14 to more iPhone 12 rumors to the uproar over trying to exchange band sizes on the new Apple Watch. On top of all of that, we heard...
Read Full Article25 comments

Apple Releases iOS 14.0.1 With Fix for Bug That Resets Default Apps After Rebooting

Thursday September 24, 2020 10:12 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 14.0.1, the first update to the iOS 14 operating system that was released on September 16. Today's update is a bug fix update addressing issues that weren't able to be fixed in the initial iOS 14 launch. The iOS 14.0.1 update is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. ...
Read Full Article156 comments

New Images Leak of iPhone 12 Braided USB-C to Lightning Cable

Thursday September 24, 2020 2:37 am PDT by
Rumors suggest Apple's upcoming iPhone 12 models will ship with a new Lightning to USB-C cable that includes a braided fabric design. Images of the purported cables were leaked in July, and today leaker Mr White has shared new images that give us a closer look at what we might get included in the iPhone 12 box. The photos show a USB-C to Lightning cable with a clearly braided design rather...
Read Full Article168 comments

New Version of Microsoft Office Coming Next Year That Won't Require a Subscription

Thursday September 24, 2020 1:53 am PDT by
Microsoft will next year offer a new perpetual release of Microsoft Office for Mac and Windows that doesn't require a subscription to use, according to the software giant (via Windows Central). "Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021," said Microsoft in a blog post announcing the next version of its Exchange server,...
Read Full Article119 comments

Video Offers Closer Look at Apple Face Mask

Friday September 25, 2020 5:25 am PDT by
YouTube channel Unbox Therapy has today shared a new video giving a closer look at Apple's reusable face masks for corporate and retail employees. Apple's own face mask was designed by the company's Engineering and Industrial Design teams amid the global health crisis for corporate and retail employees, and the boxes include Apple's famous "Designed by Apple in California" text. The...
Read Full Article123 comments

Upcoming Xbox App Update Will Let Xbox Users Stream Games to iPhone and iPad

Friday September 25, 2020 11:58 am PDT by
Microsoft is testing a new version of its Xbox app that will let Xbox users play games remotely on their iPhones and iPads using streaming functionality. The new feature was rolled out to TestFlight users this morning. The Xbox streaming option is distinct from Microsoft's xCloud service, which it has been clashing with Apple over. xCloud is designed to stream games from Microsoft's servers, ...
Read Full Article122 comments

Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7 With Fixes for WiFi Bug, 27-Inch iMac Graphics Issues

Thursday September 24, 2020 10:32 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.7, the latest update to the macOS Catalina software. macOS Catalina 10.15.7 fixes several major bugs that Mac users have been experiencing, and it comes a month after the latest macOS Catalina release. The ‌‌‌macOS Catalina‌‌‌ 10.15.6 Supplemental Update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using the Update feature in the System...
Read Full Article158 comments

iOS 14: 'Phoenix 2' Space Shooter Delivers Playable Demo via App Clips

Saturday September 26, 2020 2:08 pm PDT by
One of the new features that arrived in iOS 14 is called App Clips. App Clips is described by Apple to be a "small part of your app" that can be available to users at just the right moment.App Clips focus on finishing one task quickly. An ideal App Clip experience allows users to open and complete a task in seconds. Instead of requiring an App Store download, they can be loaded and run via...
Read Full Article84 comments

Apple's iPhone 12 Event Could Happen on October 13 Based on Rumors From Mobile Operators

Wednesday September 23, 2020 11:51 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone-centric event could perhaps be held on Tuesday, October 13, according to information shared with MacRumors by an employee at a UK cellular carrier. There's no way for us to confirm the dates at this point in time nor are we sure on the credibility of the source, but even without a rumor, Tuesday, October 13 is a good guess based on Apple's historic launch timelines, ...
Read Full Article135 comments