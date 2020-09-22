Deals: Amazon Discounts Apple Watch Series 6 and SE for the First Time (Save Up to $15)

Amazon today introduced some of the first discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, providing up to $15 off select models.

Starting with the 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6, you can get this model in Silver Aluminum with a White Sport Band for $384.99, down from $399.00. Similarly, the Space Gray Aluminum model is on sale.

If you're looking for a cellular model, Amazon has the 40mm cellular Apple Watch Series 6 in Space Gray Aluminum with a Black Sport Band for $484.99, down from $499.00. You can get the same Apple Watch in 44mm for $514.99, down from $529.00.

Moving to the Apple Watch SE, you'll find the 44mm GPS model in Space Gray Aluminum at a slight discount of $299.99, down from $309.00.

For the cellular model, Amazon has the 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with a Plum Sport Loop for $319.99, down from $329.00.

Given the popularity of the new models and the introduction of their first discounts, shipping estimates for every Series 6 and SE are seeing lengthy waits of up to four weeks. If you purchase today at a discount, however, you can lock in the savings before they expire.

A few of the major carriers also have some early offers on Apple Watch Series 6 and SE. You can find all the details about those deals in our post, and be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.