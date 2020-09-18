Deals: Cellular Carriers Introduce First Offers on Apple Watch Series 6 and SE

With the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE today, cellular carriers have now introduced special offers for these new wearable devices.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with AT&T, if you buy one Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, or SE, you can get $200 off a second model. Both models will have to be purchased on qualifying installment plans, and the offer requires a new line to be added to the account.

At Verizon, you can get $100 off an Apple Watch Series 6 or SE with an eligible trade in of an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 or S2, and Galaxy Watch Active or Active 2. After this, you'll get $100 credited to your account over 24 months.

Verizon is also offering $100 off the latest Apple Watch models when purchasing an iPhone. You'll have to add both devices to your cart and add them onto eligible monthly device plans, activate the Apple Watch or iPhone on a new line of service, and receive the promo credit over 24 months.

T-Mobile's offer is similar to AT&T, with a few differences. You'll have to join T-Mobile and purchase a new Apple Watch Series 6 or SE on an eligible plan (Series 3-5 also qualify). Then when you buy a second new Apple Watch of equal or lesser value and add two total qualifying lines, you'll get $200 in bill credits.

