Twelve South Launches 'Curve Riser' Stand for iMac

Twelve South today added a new iMac stand to its product lineup, this one called the "Curve Riser," matching the aesthetic of the company's existing Curve MacBook stand. The new accessory is priced at $79.99.



The Curve Riser is made out of metal and includes a fixed-height structure with a shelf for accessory storage. The stand can accomodate an ‌iMac‌, iMac Pro, or external display.



Twelve South noted that thanks to the Curve Riser's ventilated design, it's perfect for storing powered hubs, external drives, a Mac mini, and more.



Previous Twelve South ‌iMac‌ stands, like the HiRise Pro, included a front panel to hide its internal shelf, and let users adjust the height of the ‌iMac‌. The Curve Riser doesn't support these features, and is being sold at a cheaper price to reflect its more simple design.

You can purchase the Curve Riser today on Twelve South's website for $79.99.