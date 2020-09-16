DuckDuckGo Gets iOS 14 Update, Can Be Set as Default Browser App

Apple in iOS and iPadOS 14 is allowing third-party apps to be set as alternatives to the default mail and browser apps on iPhone and iPad, and developers with of browser and mail apps are implementing support now that the updates are available.



Privacy-focused browser DuckDuckGo is now able to be set as the default browser app on the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌, serving as an alternative to Safari. With DuckDuckGo set as the default, links that you tap on an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌ will open in DuckDuckGo instead of Safari.

In a blog post, DuckDuckGo says that setting the DuckDuckGo browser of default will provide protection from trackers by blocking third-party tracking requests outright as well as offering greater privacy for web searches and browsing.

DuckDuckGo can be set as the default browser app by installing DuckDuckGo from the App Store, opening up the Settings app, selecting DuckDuckGo in the apps list, and then tapping on Default Browser App.

Chrome and Microsoft Edge have also implemented support for iOS 14 and can be set as default browser apps as well.

There's also a new DuckDuckGo search widget that can be installed on the Home Screen of the ‌iPhone‌.