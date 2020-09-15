Apple Watch Now Eligible for Apple Card Monthly Installments

Apple today made its Apple Card interest-free monthly installment payment plan option available for the Apple Watch for the first time, allowing U.S. ‌Apple Card‌ holders to pay for the Apple Watch over time with interest-free payments.



When purchasing an Apple Watch using ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installments, users will make one installment payment each month for twenty four months, which is the same purchase plan available for iPhone. ‌Apple Card‌ users also earn the three percent standard Daily Cash back for purchases through Apple.

Apple in June made interest-free monthly installment plans available for Macs, iPads, and other Apple products, but the Apple Watch was not included as an eligible purchase option until today, as noted in a new support document.

The new ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installment option for Apple Watch is prominently displayed when making an Apple Watch purchase from the online Apple Store or the Apple Store app.

A standard $399 Apple Watch Series 6, which is the entry-level pricing, costs $16.62 per month when using the ‌Apple Card‌ payment option.