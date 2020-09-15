Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
Upcoming
iOS 14
September 16

Home screen widgets, App Library, privacy enhancements, and more.

watchOS 7
September 16

Watch face sharing, sleep tracking, and more.

tvOS 14
September 16

Picture in Picture, 4K YouTube support, multiuser games, and more.

Apple Watch 6
Sept. 18: Order Now

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
iPad Air
iPhone 12
AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
Apple Watch Now Eligible for Apple Card Monthly Installments

by

Apple today made its Apple Card interest-free monthly installment payment plan option available for the Apple Watch for the first time, allowing U.S. ‌Apple Card‌ holders to pay for the Apple Watch over time with interest-free payments.


When purchasing an Apple Watch using ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installments, users will make one installment payment each month for twenty four months, which is the same purchase plan available for iPhone. ‌Apple Card‌ users also earn the three percent standard Daily Cash back for purchases through Apple.

Apple in June made interest-free monthly installment plans available for Macs, iPads, and other Apple products, but the Apple Watch was not included as an eligible purchase option until today, as noted in a new support document.

The new ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installment option for Apple Watch is prominently displayed when making an Apple Watch purchase from the online Apple Store or the Apple Store app.

A standard $399 Apple Watch Series 6, which is the entry-level pricing, costs $16.62 per month when using the ‌Apple Card‌ payment option.

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
Username32123
18 minutes ago at 07:13 pm
This is big news if true.

And since it is true this is very big news. Expect to see big market share growth for Apple Watches in the wearables market and the doubling down on making the Apple Watch a Health-Focused device rather than media consumption/interaction device will justify this purchase for a lot of people who needed a reason to finally get on board.

thank you Apple, the blood oxygen sensor is the reason I’ll finally be jumping onboard and getting my first Apple Watch
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
tlnargi
14 minutes ago at 07:17 pm
Does this mess with your credit score?

Can you pay it off early?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
