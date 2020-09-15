AppleCare+ Updated to Cover 2 Accidental Damage Incidents Every 12 Months, Theft and Loss Deductible Lowered

Apple today updated its AppleCare+ protection plan for Apple devices to cover two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months. Prior to now, AppleCare+ covered two incidents of accidental damage every 24 months.



The ‌AppleCare‌+ changes apply to the new Apple Watch models as well as the iPhone, a change made ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 12 models. Macs and iPads also offer the same updated coverage.

Accidental damage is subject to service fees that vary based on the damage and the device. For the iPhone, for example, screen damage requires customers to pay a $29 deductible, while other accidental damage requires a $99 fee.

Apple's separate Theft or Loss plan for the ‌iPhone‌ also has a lowered deductible that's now $149 for all iPhones. Previously, replacing a stolen or lost ‌iPhone‌ cost $149 to $269 depending on the device, so it's much more affordable to get a lost ‌iPhone‌ replaced under the new terms.

Apple also recently changed its AppleCare+ policies to make it possible for customers in the United States and Canada to purchase Apple Care for up to a year after buying a new device. The year-long purchase window is available for all devices eligible for ‌AppleCare‌+ (iPhones, iPads, Macs, iPods, HomePods), AirPods, Apple Watch, and Pro Display XDR) and for ‌AppleCare‌+ subscriptions.