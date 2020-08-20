Guides
Apple's Extended One-Year AppleCare+ Option Available for All Devices, Works With Subscriptions

by

Earlier this week, Apple changed its AppleCare+ policies in the United States and Canada to give customers up to a year to purchase AppleCare after buying a device, and MacRumors has now learned additional information about the program that may be useful to those who want to know their ‌AppleCare‌+ options.

‌AppleCare‌+ can now be added to a device up to one year from purchase, and this applies to iPhones, iPads, Macs, iPods, HomePods, Beats (minus urBeats3 and Pill+), AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watches, and the Pro Display XDR. Basically all devices that offer ‌AppleCare‌+, with the exception of the Apple TV, which already offers a one-year standard ‌AppleCare‌ purchase plan option.

For up to 60 days after the date of purchase of a device, ‌AppleCare‌+ can be purchased using the Settings section of the iPad, iPhone, or iPod, via the Apple Support app, the Apple Support site, or Checkcoverage.Apple.Com for Apple Watch, HomePod, ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, iPod, and Mac. It can also be purchased through a contact center or an Apple retail store.

After 60 days has passed (and before 365 days), ‌AppleCare‌+ can be purchased by taking a device to an ‌Apple retail‌ location with a Genius Bar appointment for an inspection, which is required to get coverage after the 60 day mark. If a device has any accidental damage during the inspection, it needs to be repaired before ‌AppleCare‌+ can be purchased.

Extended purchase options apply when paying for ‌AppleCare‌+ in full up front or when purchasing the ‌AppleCare‌+ monthly subscription plan. The ‌AppleCare‌+ timer starts from the date of purchase of the coverage.

The 365 day ‌AppleCare‌+ purchase option only applies to standard ‌AppleCare‌+, however, and not Apple's ‌AppleCare‌+ Theft and Loss plan for the ‌iPhone‌. That can only be purchased for up to 60 days after you buy a device.

With the new ‌AppleCare‌+ purchase options, customers can take advantage of their one-year automatic device purchase warranty and then as that warranty comes to an end, choose whether to extend the warranty with ‌AppleCare‌+. Note, though, that the standard warranty does not cover accidental damage incidents. ‌AppleCare‌+ covers accidental damage and allows customers to get their devices repaired or replaced for a deductible fee that varies based on product.

Avatar
BasicGreatGuy
39 minutes ago at 01:06 pm


Does this retroactively apply to purchases still within the 60 day AC+ add on window?

That's what I'm most curious of, because I have AirPods Pro that fall within that

I don’t believe it does.


What about extending the coverage longer than 2 year window on many devices? let consumers buy longer coverage.

It can already be extended past 2 years (sans the Mac).
aneftp
aneftp
32 minutes ago at 01:13 pm


Applecare got too expensive for iPhones.

Some people like my wife are ruthless dropping their phones mutiple times. She’s killed or cracked every iPhone she’s owned. And that’s a lot of phones. At least 9 phones she’s cracked or water damaged in the 13 year iPhone cycle. She needs insurance.


Just so I heard this right, I can purchase a device and wait 364 days and then purchase a 2 year apple care plan. For a total of 3 years of coverage (if choosing not to renew monthly).

That’s what I want to know.

I know if u wait till day 59 and get AppleCare. It’s 2 years from that date.
Avatar
WannaGoMac
42 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
Applecare got too expensive for iPhones.
