Peloton Announces Bike+ With Apple GymKit Support

Peloton today announced a new stationary workout bike that is compatible with Apple's GymKit, allowing Apple Watch owners to easily pair with it for metric syncing and more accurate activity tracking.



The Bike+ features a 23.8-inch rotating HD touchscreen that allows users to switch between cycling sessions and Peloton's trainer-led floor-based workouts, while a new four-speaker audio system offers better sound quality.

The equipment also comes with new intelligent setting called "auto-follow" that allows users to let the Bike+ automatically adjust resistance based on the user's Target Metrics.

The Peloton Bike+ costs $2,495 and will be available to order from September 9. Anyone with an original Peloton Bike will be able to trade it in and get a $700 credit towards the new model. The All-Access Membership costs $39 per month and includes all of Peloton's guided instructor courses.

Also today, Peloton announced a shakeup of its treadmill lineup. The original Peloton Tread has been renamed Peloton Tread+ and the company is launching a new, more affordable model that will inherit the name of the original model.

The new Peloton Tread includes a 23.8-inch touchscreen, a smaller tread base, and a new running platform designed to make training easier. The new Peloton Tread will launch early next year and will cost $2,495.

GymKit was introduced in watchOS 4.1 in October 2017.