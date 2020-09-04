Supply Chain Prepares for New Apple Watch Models and Third-Generation AirPods
Apple supplier ASE Technology is packaging core chips for at least two new Apple Watch models based on its system-in-package technology, and it will also incorporate the technology into third-generation AirPods, according to DigiTimes.
Earlier this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reported that the new Apple Watch lineup will include a successor to the Apple Watch Series 5 and a replacement for the Series 3 that will compete with lower-cost fitness trackers like Fitbits.
While new Apple Watch models are typically announced alongside new iPhones in September, rumors suggest that this year's Series 6 lineup might be unveiled in October. Rumored features include a new S6 processor for improved performance, expanded health capabilities like blood oxygen monitoring, and faster Wi-Fi and cellular speeds.
The report claims the third-generation AirPods will be released in 2021, lining up with a timeframe shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who expects a launch in the first half of the year specifically. There have been conflicting rumors as to whether these AirPods will sport the same design as the AirPods Pro, including in-ear tips and shorter stems below the ears.
Apple is rumored to have several other products in its pipeline, including a 10.8-inch iPad Air with an edge-to-edge display like the iPad Pro, a smaller HomePod, over-ear AirPods headphones, a new Apple TV, and item tracking AirTags. While some of these products will likely be released by the end of 2020, timing is less certain amid the global health crisis.
If anything gets released later this month, I can see new bands showing on Apple’s website. Hopefully, we won’t see those new style leather bands as those were some ugly bands.
New watches, new AirPods, meh... WHERE ARE THE NEW WATCH BANDS?
Thats what we’re all really waiting for.