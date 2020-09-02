Deals: Shop the Latest Discounts on New and Refurbished MacBook Pro Models

There are a few MacBook Pro and MacBook Air-related deals going on this week, starting with the 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon. There you can get the 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00.

You can also get the 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,499.99, down from $2,799.00. Both of these sales are among the best prices that you'll currently find online for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Similarly, the 512GB 13-inch MacBook Pro (eighth generation Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM) is on sale for $1,599.99, down from $1,799.00 (after adding the MacBook Pro to your cart). The 1TB model is also being discounted and is available for $1,849.99, down from $1,999.00.

Lastly, at Woot today only you can save on refurbished MacBook Pro and MacBook Air devices. These range from 2015 to 2019 models, with prices starting at $679.99 for a 2015 13-inch MacBook Pro and rising from there. As with most Woot purchases, it's good to remember that these are refurbished products and they do come with a 90 day Woot warranty.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.