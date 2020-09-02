Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Spy Thriller 'Tehran'

Apple today shared the first trailer for "Tehran," an upcoming Apple TV+ series that has been described as an espionage thriller.

"Tehran" tells the story of an Israeli Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that puts her and everyone around her in jeopardy.

The series stars Israeli actress Niv Sultan, along with Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi, and Menashe Noy. Apple partnered with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 to co-produce the series.

There are eight episodes of "Tehran," in total, with the first three set to premiere on Friday, September 25. Additional episodes will come out each week. "Tehran" will be available for all ‌Apple TV‌+ subscribers.

‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ is priced at $4.99 per month and provides access to ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ shows and movies for the whole family. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ can be viewed on iPhone, iPad, ‌‌Apple TV‌‌, Mac, Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Smart TVs from LG and Samsung.