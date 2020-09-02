Apple Updates Apple Support App With Expanded Wallet Support for Easy Apple Store Check-Ins

Apple today updated its Apple Support app to version 4.1, introducing new language and Accessibility improvements to make the app more available to everyone, along with a new feature to make it easier to check in for appointments.



Apple has also expanded the number of locations that allow the Apple Support app to add a pass to the Wallet app when a Genius Bar appointment is scheduled at an Apple Store for quicker, simpler check-ins when service is needed.

It's now easier to find advisors that speak your preferred language in regions with multiple languages, and there are Accessibility improvements for VoiceOver, including search navigation and labels.

Apple's full release notes for the update are below:

- Add a pass to Wallet for easy check-in at more Genius Bar locations

- Easier to find Advisors in your preferred language in regions with multiple languages

- Accessibility improvements for VoiceOver, including Search navigation, labels, and more

- Performance enhancements and bug fixes

The Apple Support app can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and it's an ideal app to have installed for anyone who needs assistance with an Apple device, service, or app. [Direct Link]