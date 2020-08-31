Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
Holiday Special With Mariah Carey Coming to Apple TV+

by

Apple is partnering with singer Mariah Carey for a Christmas-themed show later this year, Apple announced today. "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" will premiere just after the 25th anniversary of Carey's iconic holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."


The Christmas special will feature Mariah Carey and a "star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances" offering a "magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world."

It combines music, dancing, and animation, all of which are driven by a "universally heartwarming story" that's meant to bring the world together.

Carey will serve as an executive producer on the special along with production company Done + Dusted, known for "The Disney Family Singalong" and "The Little Mermaid Live." It will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, who worked on the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies and Roman Coppola, known for "Moonrise Kingdom" and "A Very Murray Christmas."

Avatar
Marbles1
23 minutes ago at 09:37 am
'Can't innovate anymore, my ass'.
Score: 4 Votes
Avatar
sully54
24 minutes ago at 09:36 am
This is literally all I want for Christmas.
Score: 2 Votes
Avatar
Theyayarealivin
9 minutes ago at 09:51 am
I love Mariah Carey. She's the best.
Score: 1 Votes
Avatar
jarule
7 minutes ago at 09:54 am
It’s not Christmas without Mariah Carey. ?
Score: 1 Votes
