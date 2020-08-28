Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple Announces New AI and Machine Learning Residency Program

by

Apple's Machine Learning Reseach group has launched a new residency program inviting experts in various fields to apply their expertise to build new ML and AI-powered products and experiences.


Apple AI/ML research in academia lead Michael Rennaker announced the new residency program on Twitter, encouraging experts in fields outside of AI who can code and want to "dip their toe" into the world of machine learning to apply.

Apple's Machine Learning Research website explains that the year-long program aims to invest in the resident's technical and theoretical machine learning development, and help advance their professional careers.


The program is open to residents with STEM graduate degrees "or equivalent industry experience, software development backgrounds, and niche expertise — like design, linguistics, neuroscience, or psychology."

Residents will have the opportunity to attend personalized machine learning and AI courses, learn from an Apple mentor closely involved in their program, collaborate with fellow multi-talented residents, and gain hands-on experience working on high-impact projects with our machine learning teams.

To learn more about the fields of study that qualify, and other job requirements for the residency program, interested readers should check out Apple's list of job postings, which begin in the summer of 2021.

(Via iMore.)

Tags: Apple job listings, artificial intelligence, Apple Machine Learning Journal

Top Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook Sells $131.7 Million in Apple Stock

Tuesday August 25, 2020 4:18 pm PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook was recently awarded 560,000 shares of Apple stock for serving as Apple's CEO and for Apple's strong performance under his leadership. After receiving the award, Cook sold more than 265,000 of those shares at prices ranging from $493.50 to $500.11, netting him somewhere around $131.7 million, according to a filing published today by the SEC. The remaining 294,840 shares...
Read Full Article112 comments

Apple Ready to 'Welcome Fortnite Back Onto iOS' if Epic Removes Direct Purchase After Losing Restraining Order Ruling

Tuesday August 25, 2020 9:44 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to terminate Epic Games' developer account on August 28, and is not planning to approve updates for the Fortnite game amid the ongoing legal battle between the two companies. This is inconvenient for Epic Games because a new Fortnite season is starting on August 27, and iOS users will not be able to participate. Epic Games attempted to get a temporary restraining order...
Read Full Article421 comments

What's New in iOS 14 Beta 6: Spatial Audio Settings, Maps Splash Screen and More

Tuesday August 25, 2020 12:27 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the sixth betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, updating and refining some of the features that are included in the software. As the beta testing period goes on, changes get much smaller and less notable. The sixth beta has some minor tweaks and feature additions, but there are no real major changes in the update. We've listed all of what's new in ...
Read Full Article107 comments

Alleged Screenshots From iPhone 12 Pro Max Settings Suggest 120Hz Display, LiDAR Functionality [Updated]

Tuesday August 25, 2020 3:03 pm PDT by
Screenshots said to be sourced from a test model of the upcoming 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max suggest the flagship device could feature a 120Hz display and a LiDAR Scanner. Shared by leaker Jon Prosser, the screenshots are said to be from a PVT (production validation test) model of the 6.7-inch iPhone. The settings have a toggle to enable "LiDAR" for "assisted auto focus and subject detection...
Read Full Article177 comments

Alleged iPad Air 4 Manual Depicts All-Screen Display With Touch ID Built into Power Button

Thursday August 27, 2020 2:38 am PDT by
Photos of an alleged leaked manual for an unreleased iPad Air have emerged on social media this morning suggesting Apple's next middle-tier iPad option could feature an all-screen display in lieu of a Home button, with Touch ID integrated into the Power button instead. Originating from Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu and shared on Twitter by leaker DuanRui, the photos depict a...
Read Full Article157 comments

Judge in Apple v. Epic Case Sides With Apple on Fortnite and Epic on Unreal Engine [Updated]

Monday August 24, 2020 4:32 pm PDT by
Apple last week sent a letter to Epic Games letting the company know that if it does not comply with the App Store rules and remove direct payment options from Fortnite, that all of Epic's developer accounts and access to Apple development tools will be terminated on August 28. That would impact Fortnite, other Epic Games, and the Unreal Engine used by third-party developers. Epic in...
Read Full Article397 comments

Facebook Says Apple's iOS 14 Anti-Tracking Features Will Cut 50% of its Audience Network Ad Revenue

Wednesday August 26, 2020 9:22 am PDT by
Facebook today warned advertisers that Apple's upcoming anti-tracking tools could cause a more than 50 percent drop in Audience Network publisher revenue due to the removal of personalization from ads within apps. In a blog post, Facebook said that it does not collect the identifier from advertisers (IDFA) from Facebook-owned apps on iOS 14 devices, as Apple added a feature that requires...
Read Full Article239 comments

Apple Registers Unreleased Apple Watches and iPads in Eurasian Database

Wednesday August 26, 2020 8:40 am PDT by
Apple has registered eight Apple Watches and seven iPads in Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filings discovered by Consomac. The Apple Watch filings follow previous model identifiers, with the A2375, A2376, A2355, and A2356 likely being cellular models, and the A2291, A2292, A2351, and A2352 being GPS-only models. These likely encompass the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6. Apple Watch...
Read Full Article133 comments

Fortnite for iOS and macOS Will No Longer Be Cross-Platform When New Season Launches

Wednesday August 26, 2020 11:57 am PDT by
Epic Games tomorrow plans to launch a new season of Fortnite, which is where new content, skins, map updates, and objectives are introduced for players to keep the gameplay fresh and dynamic. This week's season is Marvel themed. This morning, Epic Games confirmed that it has no plans to give in and remove the direct payment option from the Fortnite app on iOS devices, which means the app...
Read Full Article312 comments

Apple Reportedly Considering Extending Apple TV+ Free Trial

Wednesday August 26, 2020 7:50 am PDT by
Apple is considering extending the free trial of its Apple TV+ video streaming service that comes with new Apple devices, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple TV+ launched last October for $4.99 per month. Any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac purchased from September 10, 2019 was eligible for a year-long free trial of Apple TV+. As the first free trials will come to an...
Read Full Article152 comments