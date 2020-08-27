Deals: Amazon Discounts New 13-Inch MacBook Pro, Starting at $1,599.99 for 512GB

Amazon today has low prices on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro in two configurations. Sales start with the model that has a 2.0GHz eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, priced at $1,599.99, down from $1,799.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the model with a 2.0GHz eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $1,799.99, down from $1,999.00. Both of these sales are a match of the previous low prices seen for the 13-inch MacBook Pro on Amazon.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro has a scissor-switch Magic Keyboard along with Intel's 8th and 10th-generation chips, Intel Iris Plus graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 4TB of storage. The Magic Keyboard uses a refined scissor mechanism that is expected to be more reliable than the previous generation's butterfly keyboard.

