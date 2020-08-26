Apple's Online Education Stores in US and Canada Currently Broken [Update: Other Regions and Site Sections Also Affected]

Apple customers in the U.S. and Canada are experiencing issues when attempting to purchase products through Apple's online education store, with multiple links currently broken.



The full range of Apple's flagship products appears to be affected, with "Buy" links for all Macs, iPads, iPhones, and Apple Watch models currently returning "Page Not Found" errors.

Several MacRumors readers have reported the problem, leading some users to speculate that the broken link for the product they tried to buy might be related to an imminent update or new promotion.

However, given that the errors are affecting the entire product lineup, including in some cases the Education Store homepage itself, it seems pretty clear that this is just a temporary error on the part of Apple's servers. Apple already launched this year's annual "Back to School" promotion in the United States and Canada in June.

We'll update this article once Apple has rectified the error.

Update: We're hearing from readers that other regional education stores and the U.K. online refurb store are also experiencing issues at this time.