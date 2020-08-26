Apple Reportedly Considering Extending Apple TV+ Free Trial

Apple is considering extending the free trial of its Apple TV+ video streaming service that comes with new Apple devices, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

‌Apple TV‌+ launched last October for $4.99 per month. Any iPhone, iPad, ‌Apple TV‌, iPod touch, or Mac purchased from September 10, 2019 was eligible for a year-long free trial of ‌Apple TV‌+.

As the first free trials will come to an end next month, Apple is apparently considering an extension of the free trial program. Gurman's sources say this would take shape as a continued free access offer with the purchase of a new Apple device, but now for a period shorter than a year.

The Cupertino, California-based company launched TV+ last year for $4.99 a month, but many customers are still on a free year of service that comes with the purchase of an Apple product. The first trial accounts will expire just weeks after the next iPhones are set to debut in October. The company is considering keeping a free access offer to lure new subscribers but with a reduced period of time, the people said.

The offer of a generous year-long free trial for ‌Apple TV‌+ has been an important part of Apple's strategy to lure in long-term subscribers by giving unfettered access to the full roster of content on the streaming service. ‌Apple TV‌+ launched with a small amount of content compared with other rival services, so it has been crucial for Apple to build goodwill and interest about the service's shows without expecting immediate returns.

The report also featured the news that Apple is planning to add bonus augmented reality content to ‌Apple TV‌+.