Final Cut Pro X Updated With Remote Workflow Improvements, New Social Media Editing Tools, and More

Apple today announced that it is updating its video editing software Final Cut Pro X to version 10.4.9 with several new features designed to enhance remote workflows and speed up editing for social media content creators.



An overview of the new features:

Improvements in creating and managing proxy media provide editors with portability and performance when working with large resolution formats, or when collaborating remotely. New social media tools automate video cropping in square, vertical, and other custom sizes for popular social media platforms, and new workflow improvements enhance the versatility and performance of Final Cut Pro — making the Mac stronger than ever for all video editors and motion graphics artists.

Final Cut Pro 10.4.9 will be available today as a free update for existing users, and remains $299.99 for new users on the Mac App Store.

Final Cut Pro's companion apps Motion and Compressor are also being updated today.

In the new version of Motion, Apple says creators can import third-party 3D models or choose from a built-in library of 3D models in the USDZ format for use in titles, generators, effects, and transitions. Motion is also receiving a new Stroke Filter, a tool that automatically outlines an object or text element using its alpha channel.

Compressor is gaining support for custom LUT effects, the ability to use Camera LUTs to convert log-encoded footage to SDR or HDR outputs, and other workflow enhancements.

iMovie for Mac also received a minor update today.