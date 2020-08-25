Guides
Final Cut Pro X Updated With Remote Workflow Improvements, New Social Media Editing Tools, and More

by

Apple today announced that it is updating its video editing software Final Cut Pro X to version 10.4.9 with several new features designed to enhance remote workflows and speed up editing for social media content creators.


An overview of the new features:

Improvements in creating and managing proxy media provide editors with portability and performance when working with large resolution formats, or when collaborating remotely. New social media tools automate video cropping in square, vertical, and other custom sizes for popular social media platforms, and new workflow improvements enhance the versatility and performance of Final Cut Pro — making the Mac stronger than ever for all video editors and motion graphics artists.

Final Cut Pro 10.4.9 will be available today as a free update for existing users, and remains $299.99 for new users on the Mac App Store.

Final Cut Pro's companion apps Motion and Compressor are also being updated today.

In the new version of Motion, Apple says creators can import third-party 3D models or choose from a built-in library of 3D models in the USDZ format for use in titles, generators, effects, and transitions. Motion is also receiving a new Stroke Filter, a tool that automatically outlines an object or text element using its alpha channel.

Compressor is gaining support for custom LUT effects, the ability to use Camera LUTs to convert log-encoded footage to SDR or HDR outputs, and other workflow enhancements.

iMovie for Mac also received a minor update today.

Apple Faces Another Class-Action MacBook Pro ‘Flexgate’ Lawsuit

Thursday August 20, 2020 6:43 am PDT by
Another class-action complaint has been lodged against Apple, which claims that the company was aware of a MacBook Pro design flaw that caused some devices to have backlight display issues (via Apple Insider). The so-called "flexgate" problem was present in some MacBook Pro models manufactured between 2016 and 2017. The problem appears as dark patches along the bottom of the MacBook Pro's...
Read Full Article63 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Likely to Ship With 60Hz Display, But Launch Delay to Add 120Hz Possible

Monday August 24, 2020 9:03 am PDT by
Apple may delay the iPhone 12 Pro launch due to supply chain issues with the 120Hz display, or face cancelling the feature entirely, according to display analyst Ross Young and leaker Jon Prosser. Young explained via a Tweet that Apple is facing supply chain issues with obtaining 120Hz display driver ICs for the iPhone 12 Pro, even though it can get the correct 120Hz panels. Apple would,...
Read Full Article195 comments

Photos Depict Alleged Internals of Canceled AirPower

Friday August 21, 2020 9:30 am PDT by
Apple nixed its AirPower wireless charger in May 2019 after it was unable to manufacture the device in a way that would meet Apple's standards, allegedly due to problems with overheating and reliability. Leaker Mr-white (@laobaiTD), who has in the past shared leaked component photos and details on Apple's plans, today tweeted some photos that he claims feature the now-dead AirPower, which...
Read Full Article74 comments

Apple Begins Testing Revamped Maps App in UK and Ireland

Saturday August 22, 2020 8:57 pm PDT by
Apple has reportedly begun testing an expansion of its more detailed Apple Maps app in the United Kingdom and Ireland, according to Justin O'Beirne, who often shares details on updates made in ‌Apple Maps‌. Image via Justin O'Beirne Since the Maps revamp in these countries is in testing stages, it is worth pointing out that the changes are not available to all users at the current time....
Read Full Article122 comments

Top Stories: Epic vs. Apple Escalates, AAPL Worth $2T, iOS 14 Beta 5 Changes

Saturday August 22, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Topping the news headlines once again this week was the dispute between Apple and Epic Games, which continued to rage with no signs of de-escalation. The conflict hasn't dampened investors' enthusiasm for Apple's stock, however, as Apple this week became the first U.S. company to reach a market capitalization of $2 trillion. Other news this week include rumors about future iPad Air and iPad...
Read Full Article10 comments

Apple Once Prototyped a Mac Mini With an iPod Dock

Sunday August 23, 2020 12:27 pm PDT by
Twitter user @DongleBookPro has today shared images of a prototype first-generation Mac mini with a built-in dock for an iPod nano. The images show a first-generation Mac mini with a 30-pin dock connector cutout on the top for an iPod nano. Otherwise, the computer appears to be virtually identical to the version that came to market in 2005. These types of docks were more commonly seen on...
Read Full Article50 comments

Microsoft Supports Epic Games, Says Apple Blocking Access to Unreal Engine Would Harm Game Creators

Sunday August 23, 2020 2:29 pm PDT by
Fortnite creator Epic Games has argued that Apple's plan to terminate its Developer Program membership would be "overbroad retaliation" and "an unlawful effort to maintain its monopoly and chill any action by others who might dare oppose Apple." Earlier this month, Epic Games strategically violated Apple's rules regarding in-app purchases by introducing its own direct payment option for...
Read Full Article345 comments

Apple's Marina Bay Sands Retail Store to Open Soon in Singapore

Monday August 24, 2020 2:05 am PDT by
Apple today announced the imminent opening of Apple Marina Bay Sands, its third and arguably most distinctive retail store in the country of Singapore. Image credit: Today Apple Marina Bay Sands has a unique dome-like design unlike any other Apple store. The spherical structure sits on a body of water that was previously occupied by the mega-nightclub Avalon on Singapore's Marina Bay, home to ...
Read Full Article52 comments

WordPress for iOS Was Blocked From Updating Unless it Agreed to Add In-App Purchases for .Com Plans [Updated]

Friday August 21, 2020 1:18 pm PDT by
Apple is requiring the WordPress for iOS app to implement in-app purchase options for its .com plans, and prevented the app from getting updates until the development team agreed to add the feature, WordPress developer Matt Mullenweg said on Twitter today. Mullenweg says the WordPress iOS App was "locked" and to push updates and bug fixes, the company had to agree to add support for in-app...
Read Full Article330 comments

Deals: iPhone and iPad Accessory Sales Include Low Prices on Smart Battery Cases, AirPods Pro, and More

Friday August 21, 2020 7:18 am PDT by
Today we've collected a few iPhone and iPad accessories that are on sale at places like Amazon and Verizon. In the sales, you'll find discounts on Apple's official Smart Battery Cases, silicone cases, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, AirPods Pro, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Read Full Article3 comments