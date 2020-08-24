Apple's Marina Bay Sands Retail Store to Open Soon in Singapore

Apple today announced the imminent opening of Apple Marina Bay Sands, its third and arguably most distinctive retail store in the country of Singapore.

Image credit: Today

Apple Marina Bay Sands has a unique dome-like design unlike any other Apple store. The spherical structure sits on a body of water that was previously occupied by the mega-nightclub Avalon on Singapore's Marina Bay, home to the country's most renowned integrated luxury resort.

Apple's webpage for the retail location says the company will "soon open the doors" to the new store, which will be the third to open in the region in just over three years.



We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions. It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. We can't wait to see where your imagination takes you.

Apple's iconic Jewel store opened in Singapore's main airport in July of last year. The company opened its first Singapore store in May 2017 at Knightsbridge mall in Orchard Road. Apple Orchard Road was also the first Apple store to open its doors in South-east Asia.