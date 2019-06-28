Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple to Open Second Singapore Store at Jewel Changi Airport on July 13
The store has a prime location in Jewel, a new nature-themed entertainment and retail complex on the landside of Changi Airport, which is Singapore's main airport.
Linked to three of its passenger terminals, Jewel features more than 280 shops across five stories, and boasts as its centerpiece the world's tallest indoor waterfall – the 40-meter-tall Rain Vortex – cascading from a vaulted glass roof and surrounded by terraced gardens.
No other information, such the size of the Jewel store, has been provided by Apple. However, the company did reveal to Singapore-based The Straits Times that some brand new programming will be developed exclusively for visitors to the new Jewel store, such as The Magic of Jewel Changi Airport Photo Walk.
This photo walk is said to be around 500m and will allow attendees to explore Jewel's attractions, such as its modern architecture, indoor gardens and its 40m waterfall. Attendees will learn how take photos or videos of these attractions using an iPhone or iPad.
Apple is said to be close to opening another new store in the country, at the Marina Bay Sands resort next to Singapore's central business district. The dome-shaped store will be situated over water, connected to the luxurious resort with a walkway nestled amid palm trees. The site was previously occupied by night club Avalon.
Apple opened its first Singapore store in May 2017 at Knightsbridge mall in Orchard Road. Apple Orchard Road was also the first Apple store to open its doors in South-east Asia.
