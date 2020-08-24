Apple's Share Price Soars Past the $500 Mark
After becoming the first U.S. company to reach a market capitalization of $2 trillion last week, Apple's stock continues to soar as investors pour money into the company. Apple's stock officially opened this morning above the $500 mark, up another 3.5% to $515.
Apple and other tech heavyweights have seen their share prices rise significantly since market lows in March, with Apple more than doubling from its low of $224.
Apple's time as a $500+ stock will be short-lived even if it doesn't drop due to market trading, as the company's four-for-one stock split will take place at the close of trading on Friday, lowering Apple's share price to around $125. Apple's overall market value will be unchanged, however, as shareholders will receive three additional shares for each share they currently own.
The valuation is ridiculous, not the fact it trades at $3300.
I wish stock splits would be required of all publicly traded companies once their stock hits a certain value threshold. Stocks that sit at $1000, $1500, $2000 per share do nothing but keep new investors from sharing in the gains, and re-enforces old money / fat cat traders.
For example, it's absolutely ridiculous that Amazon is currently valued at $3,300+ per share.
You can buy fractional shares.
Yep. Pundits everywhere were chortling that this is very bad PR for Apple, including the king of the Apple haters, Leo La Port on MacBreak Weekly. Looks bad, very bad, so bad, thew worst bad ever.
Wow... the whole Epic battle is really hurting Apple.
Apple has nothing in common with Tesla besides the recent rise in price. Apple has been stupidly undervalued for 5+ years and its earnings power is simply getting the respect it deserved a long time ago.
In the past week Apple stock is up 12%. This morning it opened up 3% higher. In the past month the stock is up almost 40%. The only tech stock comparable is Tesla which was up over 13% the past week and 46% in the past month. I am curious what’s driving this. There hasn’t been any change in Apple’s underlying business to warrant a 40% increase in the stock in the past month. Is this sustainable or is Apple (and Tesla) heading for a crash?
Apple trades at 35X earnings, completely reasonable for a consumer products company with massive services.
Amazon trades at 90X earnings and Tesla almost has no earnings.