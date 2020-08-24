Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple's Share Price Soars Past the $500 Mark

by

After becoming the first U.S. company to reach a market capitalization of $2 trillion last week, Apple's stock continues to soar as investors pour money into the company. Apple's stock officially opened this morning above the $500 mark, up another 3.5% to $515.


Apple and other tech heavyweights have seen their share prices rise significantly since market lows in March, with Apple more than doubling from its low of $224.

Apple's time as a $500+ stock will be short-lived even if it doesn't drop due to market trading, as the company's four-for-one stock split will take place at the close of trading on Friday, lowering Apple's share price to around $125. Apple's overall market value will be unchanged, however, as shareholders will receive three additional shares for each share they currently own.

Tag: AAPL

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
quatermass
25 minutes ago at 06:35 am
Wow... the whole Epic battle is really hurting Apple.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Baymowe335
7 minutes ago at 06:54 am


I wish stock splits would be required of all publicly traded companies once their stock hits a certain value threshold. Stocks that sit at $1000, $1500, $2000 per share do nothing but keep new investors from sharing in the gains, and re-enforces old money / fat cat traders.

For example, it's absolutely ridiculous that Amazon is currently valued at $3,300+ per share.

The valuation is ridiculous, not the fact it trades at $3300.

You can buy fractional shares.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
lkrupp
16 minutes ago at 06:44 am


Wow... the whole Epic battle is really hurting Apple.

Yep. Pundits everywhere were chortling that this is very bad PR for Apple, including the king of the Apple haters, Leo La Port on MacBreak Weekly. Looks bad, very bad, so bad, thew worst bad ever.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
a m u n
13 minutes ago at 06:48 am
:apple: is unstoppable!

[MEDIA=twitter]1296904410677645312[/MEDIA]
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Baymowe335
9 minutes ago at 06:52 am


In the past week Apple stock is up 12%. This morning it opened up 3% higher. In the past month the stock is up almost 40%. The only tech stock comparable is Tesla which was up over 13% the past week and 46% in the past month. I am curious what’s driving this. There hasn’t been any change in Apple’s underlying business to warrant a 40% increase in the stock in the past month. Is this sustainable or is Apple (and Tesla) heading for a crash?

Apple has nothing in common with Tesla besides the recent rise in price. Apple has been stupidly undervalued for 5+ years and its earnings power is simply getting the respect it deserved a long time ago.

Apple trades at 35X earnings, completely reasonable for a consumer products company with massive services.

Amazon trades at 90X earnings and Tesla almost has no earnings.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Apple Faces Another Class-Action MacBook Pro ‘Flexgate’ Lawsuit

Thursday August 20, 2020 6:43 am PDT by
Another class-action complaint has been lodged against Apple, which claims that the company was aware of a MacBook Pro design flaw that caused some devices to have backlight display issues (via Apple Insider). The so-called "flexgate" problem was present in some MacBook Pro models manufactured between 2016 and 2017. The problem appears as dark patches along the bottom of the MacBook Pro's...
Read Full Article63 comments

Kuo: Apple Looking to Save on Costs in iPhone 12 With Simpler Battery Board Design

Thursday August 20, 2020 8:33 pm PDT by
Apple is looking to put a pricing squeeze on component suppliers for the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup to help offset increased costs for new 5G technology and minimize the need for price increases across the flagship lineup, according to a new research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo viewed by MacRumors. Kuo says adoption of Sub-6GHz 5G technology will increase Apple's costs by $75–$85, while...
Read Full Article136 comments

Photos Depict Alleged Internals of Canceled AirPower

Friday August 21, 2020 9:30 am PDT by
Apple nixed its AirPower wireless charger in May 2019 after it was unable to manufacture the device in a way that would meet Apple's standards, allegedly due to problems with overheating and reliability. Leaker Mr-white (@laobaiTD), who has in the past shared leaked component photos and details on Apple's plans, today tweeted some photos that he claims feature the now-dead AirPower, which...
Read Full Article73 comments

Epic Games Sought Side Deal for Fortnite Prior to Lawsuit, Apple Says in Court Filing [Updated]

Friday August 21, 2020 12:28 pm PDT by
Earlier this week, Epic Games levied a lawsuit against Apple after Apple pulled popular game Fortnite from the App Store for defying Apple's App Store policies surrounding in-app purchases, launching a legal battle between the two companies. Apple in turn said that it would terminate Epic's developer accounts on August 28, prompting Epic Games to file a restraining order attempting to stay...
Read Full Article634 comments

Apple's Extended One-Year AppleCare+ Option Available for All Devices, Works With Subscriptions

Thursday August 20, 2020 12:52 pm PDT by
Earlier this week, Apple changed its AppleCare+ policies in the United States and Canada to give customers up to a year to purchase AppleCare after buying a device, and MacRumors has now learned additional information about the program that may be useful to those who want to know their AppleCare+ options. AppleCare+ can now be added to a device up to one year from purchase, and this applies to ...
Read Full Article75 comments

iPad Air 4 Said to Launch in March 2021 With A14 Processor, iPad Pro Update Possibly Next Month

Wednesday August 19, 2020 6:49 am PDT by
Apple will launch the iPad Air 4 in March 2021 with an A14 processor, according to Chinese site MyDrivers. According to "foreign sources," the report corroborates previous rumors that Apple will bring the iPad Air 4 much closer to the current iPad Pro in terms of design and features. The iPad Air 4 will reportedly have a smart connector on its rear to support the new Magic Keyboard. It is...
Read Full Article187 comments

Deals: iPhone and iPad Accessory Sales Include Low Prices on Smart Battery Cases, AirPods Pro, and More

Friday August 21, 2020 7:18 am PDT by
Today we've collected a few iPhone and iPad accessories that are on sale at places like Amazon and Verizon. In the sales, you'll find discounts on Apple's official Smart Battery Cases, silicone cases, Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, AirPods Pro, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Read Full Article3 comments

WordPress for iOS Was Blocked From Updating Unless it Agreed to Add In-App Purchases for .Com Plans [Updated]

Friday August 21, 2020 1:18 pm PDT by
Apple is requiring the WordPress for iOS app to implement in-app purchase options for its .com plans, and prevented the app from getting updates until the development team agreed to add the feature, WordPress developer Matt Mullenweg said on Twitter today. Mullenweg says the WordPress iOS App was "locked" and to push updates and bug fixes, the company had to agree to add support for in-app...
Read Full Article328 comments

Apple Begins Testing Revamped Maps App in UK and Ireland

Saturday August 22, 2020 8:57 pm PDT by
Apple has reportedly begun testing an expansion of its more detailed Apple Maps app in the United Kingdom and Ireland, according to Justin O'Beirne, who often shares details on updates made in ‌Apple Maps‌. Image via Justin O'Beirne Since the Maps revamp in these countries is in testing stages, it is worth pointing out that the changes are not available to all users at the current time....
Read Full Article116 comments

Top Stories: Epic vs. Apple Escalates, AAPL Worth $2T, iOS 14 Beta 5 Changes

Saturday August 22, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
Topping the news headlines once again this week was the dispute between Apple and Epic Games, which continued to rage with no signs of de-escalation. The conflict hasn't dampened investors' enthusiasm for Apple's stock, however, as Apple this week became the first U.S. company to reach a market capitalization of $2 trillion. Other news this week include rumors about future iPad Air and iPad...
Read Full Article10 comments