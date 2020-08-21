Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

WordPress for iOS Was Blocked From Updating Unless it Agreed to Add In-App Purchases for .Com Plans

by

Apple is requiring the WordPress for iOS app to implement in-app purchase options for its .com plans, and prevented the app from getting updates until the development team agreed to add the feature, WordPress developer Matt Mullenweg said on Twitter today.


Mullenweg says the WordPress iOS App was "locked" and to push updates and bug fixes, the company had to agree to add support for in-app purchase plans. There was an update released 19 hours ago after three weeks of no updates, so it appears WordPress has committed to introducing Wordpress.com in-app purchase options.


WordPress.com offers several paid plans for WordPress.com hosting, priced from $4 per month to $45 per month based on features, storage, support, and other parameters. There are also enterprise options that start at $1,700 per month.

WordPress.com plans allow users to set up a custom domain, access email, build full websites, and more, but it is separate from the WordPress platform. Right now, you can create WordPress.com sites in the app, or add a self-hosted site that uses standard WordPress for management purposes, but there's no option to use the app to set up the WordPress.com paid features in the app.

WordPress is a website platform that is the backbone for many websites on the internet. It's a free, open source tool that anyone can use and customize to meet their needs. WordPress.com, meanwhile, is a separate hosting service with the aforementioned paid plans.

Mullenweg says that the WordPress team isn't sure how to implement support for in-app purchases for the WordPress.com sites given that the WordPress app supports sites built on the WordPress platform. The team is mulling introducing a new name for the app or allowing other hosts and plugins to support in-app purchases for their plans.


WordPress for iOS has been available in the ‌App Store‌ for years now, so it's not clear why Apple has decided to require in-app purchases for the WordPress.com purchase plans at this time. The request comes as Apple faces scrutiny from antitrust regulators over its ‌App Store‌ purchase plans, and amid a fierce fight with Epic Games over in-app purchase fees.

Top Stories

iPad Air 4 Said to Launch in March 2021 With A14 Processor, iPad Pro Update Possibly Next Month

Wednesday August 19, 2020 6:49 am PDT by
Apple will launch the iPad Air 4 in March 2021 with an A14 processor, according to Chinese site MyDrivers. According to "foreign sources," the report corroborates previous rumors that Apple will bring the iPad Air 4 much closer to the current iPad Pro in terms of design and features. The iPad Air 4 will reportedly have a smart connector on its rear to support the new Magic Keyboard. It is...
Read Full Article175 comments

Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - August 2020

Tuesday August 18, 2020 2:46 pm PDT by
Apps designed for the Mac don't often receive as much coverage as apps designed for iPhones and iPads, which is why we have a series here at MacRumors that highlights interesting Mac apps worth checking out. This month's picks feature productivity and organization tools along with a couple of fun but useful apps. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Panelicious...
Read Full Article49 comments

What's New in iOS 14 Beta 5: Bigger Apple News Widget, Alarm Clock Wheel, Hidden Photo Album Changes and More

Tuesday August 18, 2020 11:34 am PDT by
Apple today released the fifth developer betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for testing purposes, updating and refining some of the new features that are included in the new software. As the beta testing period goes on, changes get smaller and less notable, but we've highlighted the few new features that can be found in iOS 14 beta 5. - Apple News Widget - The Apple News widget has a new option...
Read Full Article96 comments

Hundreds of iPhones With Fortnite Installed Flood eBay

Wednesday August 19, 2020 3:18 pm PDT by
Enterprising eBay sellers are hoping people who are desperate to play Fortnite will pay high prices for iPhones with the game installed, and there are currently hundreds of iPhone listings on eBay advertising the Fortnite app as a purchase perk. Many of the prices listed are astronomical, ranging from over $1,000 to up to $10,000 (as noted by Business Insider), but there are some devices...
Read Full Article171 comments

Apple Worked With U.S. Government on 'Secret' iPod

Tuesday August 18, 2020 2:56 am PDT by
Apple worked with the U.S. government on a "secret" modified iPod, according to a new report by former Apple software engineer David Shayer published by TidBits. Shayer explains that in 2005, he was asked by the director of iPod software to "help two engineers from the U.S. Department of Energy build a special iPod." The engineers were in fact contractors from Bechtel, a large U.S. defense ...
Read Full Article96 comments

Verizon Updates Unlimited Plans With New Perks and Access to Apple Music, Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

Monday August 17, 2020 6:58 am PDT by
Verizon today announced updated Mix & Match Unlimited wireless plans, with access to services like Apple Music and Disney+, and for the first time Hulu (with commercials) and ESPN+ are being added. Verizon calls plans with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ "The Disney Bundle." Plans start with the "Just Kids" option at $35 per line per month, with unlimited 4G LTE data and unlimited talk and text to...
Read Full Article89 comments

Apple Says 'We Won't Make an Exception' for Epic Games in App Store Dispute

Tuesday August 18, 2020 5:33 am PDT by
The battle royale continues between Epic Games and Apple. In a statement shared with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple said that "we won't make an exception for Epic because we don't think it's right to put their business interests ahead of the guidelines that protect our customers." Apple said that "the problem Epic has created for itself is one that can be easily remedied" if Epic submits...
Read Full Article574 comments

Apple Seeds iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Public Beta 5 to Testers

Wednesday August 19, 2020 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today seeded new public betas of upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to its public beta testing group. Today's software releases, which Apple labels as fifth betas to keep them in line with developer betas, are actually the fourth betas that Apple has provided to public testers and they come two weeks after the prior beta releases. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's...
Read Full Article71 comments

Apple Threatens to Terminate Epic Games' Developer Accounts on August 28

Monday August 17, 2020 12:02 pm PDT by
Apple is planning to terminate Epic Games' entire access to its App Store and app development tools, Epic Games said today. Apple told Epic that by August 28, all access will be ended. That includes Epic's access to the development tools necessary to create software for the Unreal Engine that Epic offers to third-party developers for their games. In response, Epic has filed a court order...
Read Full Article898 comments

Apple Releases Fifth Betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to Developers

Tuesday August 18, 2020 10:04 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the fifth betas of upcoming iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates to developers for testing purposes, two weeks after seeding the fourth betas and nearly two months after unveiling the new software at the WWDC keynote. Registered developers can download the betas over the air after installing the proper profile from the Apple Developer Center. iOS 14 introduces a redesigned Home ...
Read Full Article117 comments