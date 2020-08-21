Facebook to Remove 'Classic' Web Design Option Next Month

Facebook's "classic" web interface is set to become obsolete in September, according to a Facebook support page spotted by Engadget.

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the refreshed design over a year ago at Facebook's "F8" developer conference. It has been the default since May, with the option to voluntarily return to the previous design. From next month, there will be no facility to access the old design and all users will have the updated look.

The new design is a significant change from how Facebook has looked for most of its life. It places more emphasis on groups, switching between public and private spaces, and displays more pronounced links to Facebook's updated Watch, Marketplace, and Gaming sections. The motivation behind the redesign was to bring the experience of the Facebook mobile app and the Facebook website to parity, and refresh the overall look of the social media platform.