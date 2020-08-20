Guides
How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
Adobe's Recent Lightroom iOS App Update Deleted User Photos and Lost Data is Unrecoverable

by

Adobe's recent 5.4 update for the Lightroom for iOS app had a major bug in it that deleted user photos and presets, eradicating all content that had not been synced to the Adobe cloud service.


As noted by PetaPixel, complaints surfaced on the Photoshop forums on Monday, shortly after the update was released, followed by similar reports on Reddit and Twitter.

Affected users lost photos, presets, edits, watermarks, and more. One user on Reddit said that he lost two years of edits, and there are dozens of similar complaints from people who lost important data. The problem affected users who were using local storage without having uploaded that content to Adobe's cloud storage service.

Many of those affected were using Adobe's free service, which has limited cloud storage, but some paid users were also impacted and lost thousands of photos.

Adobe on Wednesday released a 5.4.1 update to prevent the bug from affecting additional users, and confirmed at that time that none of the data that was lost is in any way recoverable. From Adobe's forums:

We are aware that some customers who updated to Lightroom 5.4.0 on iPhone and iPad may be missing photos and presets that were not synced to the Lightroom cloud.

A new version of Lightroom mobile (5.4.1) for iOS and iPadOS has now been released that prevents this issue from affecting additional customers.

Installing version 5.4.1 will not restore missing photos or presets for customers affected by the problem introduced in 5.4.0.

We know that some customers have photos and presets that are not recoverable. We sincerely apologize to any customers who have been affected by this issue.

Adobe has recommended that affected users try to restore an iCloud backup that might have the lost content, but there's no solution on Adobe's end to address the loss and no fix if there's no ‌iCloud‌ backup.

Avatar
Kylo83
22 minutes ago at 11:09 am
Bring back Aperture apples app
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
JackieTreehorn
24 minutes ago at 11:07 am
Sincerely apologizing is not going to cut it, I think. Not for 10 USD per month...
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
GeoStructural
28 minutes ago at 11:03 am
And that is why you don't put all your eggs in only one basket.

I have OneDrive and still do backups to my SSD external drives about every month or so.

(I use iCloud only for my iPhone and iPad).
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MrGimper
14 minutes ago at 11:16 am
Always to your own backups. And remember, there is no cloud, just someone else's servers.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
ArPe
19 minutes ago at 11:11 am
Back up regularly.

Software is buggy. Don’t have faith in software or hardware.

Even your back ups need back ups.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Mick-Mac
17 minutes ago at 11:14 am
Just Adobe's gentle way of saying you really also need to purchase their cloud storage service.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
