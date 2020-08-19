Deals: B&H Photo Offering Previous Generation 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (64GB, Cellular) for $669

Today, B&H Photo has the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at a notable low price in a new flash sale, discounting the 64GB cellular model to $669.00, down from $1,149.00. That's $480 off the original price, and a solid entry point for the iPad Pro if you're okay with purchasing a previous-generation 2018 model.

You can also choose a few bundle options for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including adding AppleCare+ (totaling $769.00), adding a Magic Keyboard ($999.00), or adding both AppleCare+ and a Magic Keyboard ($1,099.00). All of these discounts will only last for today, so be sure to head to B&H Photo soon and browse the options before the deals expire.

B&H Photo notes that the iPad Pro comes unlocked from Verizon, and it may be used on AT&T or T-Mobile networks, although a physical SIM card might be needed. This model has a Liquid Retina display, 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, no Home Button and Face ID support.

