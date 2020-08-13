Deals: Amazon Begins Discounting 2020 iMacs by Up to $99

Amazon has Apple's brand-new 27-inch iMac on sale this week in two configurations, representing some of the first notable discounts on the 2020 desktop computer.

Sales start with the Retina 5K 27-inch iMac with a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $1,699.93, down from $1,799.00. This model is being sold by Expercom on Amazon.

Secondly, the Retina 5K 27-inch iMac with a 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD is on sale for $2,251.88, down from $2,299.00.

Both of these discounts are Amazon all-time-lows, and they're currently beating the prices seen at retailers like B&H Photo and Best Buy. Apple launched the new iMacs earlier this month, introducing 10th-generation Intel processors, more RAM, more SSD storage, faster AMD GPUs, and True Tone support for the Retina displays.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we note the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.