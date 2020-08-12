Deals: Verizon Offering 2020 iPhone SE at No Cost When Adding New Line on Unlimited Plan

Verizon this week is offering the 64GB iPhone SE (2020) for free when you sign up for a new line on a Verizon Unlimited plan. This offer is available only on Verizon's website and can't be acquired in stores.

With this deal, Verizon will give you $399.99 in promo credit applied to your account over 24 months. If you'd like the 128GB model you can get it for $5/month, and the 256GB model is down to $10/month.

Verizon has the iPhone SE in (Product)Red, White, and Black color options, and you can also get $20 taken off your $40 activation fee when purchasing the smartphone online. There's a free 2-day shipping estimate for most Verizon online orders.

